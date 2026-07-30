Ian Noe Creates Fictional Band For Ambitious New Concept Album Canyon Falls Trailer Band - Noise11 Music News

Kentucky singer-songwriter Ian Noe has announced his third studio album, ‘Canyon Falls Trailer Band’, a 16-song concept record built around the story of an imaginary group chasing a breakthrough performance. The album will be released on 25 September through Thirty Tigers, with the first single, ‘The Heidelberg Fisherman’s Ball’, available now.

by Paul Cashmere

Ian Noe is taking an unconventional approach for his third studio album, unveiling Canyon Falls Trailer Band, a concept record centred on a fictional band whose legendary one-night-only performance forms the foundation of the album’s narrative. The 16-track collection will be released on 25 September through Thirty Tigers and is previewed by the new single The Heidelberg Fisherman’s Ball.

For Noe, Canyon Falls Trailer Band represents the culmination of the songwriting themes that have shaped his career since his emergence from Beattyville, Kentucky. While the album introduces listeners to an invented group rather than documenting Noe’s own story directly, it continues his long-standing fascination with the people, landscapes and traditions of Eastern Kentucky.

The fictional Canyon Falls Trailer Band is imagined as a group performing a showcase concert in the hope of attracting music industry attention. Throughout the album they move between country, folk rock and other musical styles in an attempt to impress industry executives. Whether the band ultimately succeeds is left unanswered, with the performance instead becoming part of the mythology at the centre of the record.

The first taste of the project comes with The Heidelberg Fisherman’s Ball, a song inspired by an annual riverside gathering in Eastern Kentucky. Noe said the song marked a turning point during the writing process after he found himself repeatedly writing material that failed to satisfy him creatively.

According to Noe, watching a YouTube interview with veteran Nashville songwriter Craig Wiseman encouraged him to stop overthinking ideas and simply allow songs to develop naturally.

“This is simply the story of a fisherman’s gathering down by the riverside where the various women of Heidelberg present themselves like a date auction and try to find a mate,” Noe said. “That is the Heidelberg Fisherman’s Ball.”

The song became one of the creative foundations for the wider concept, alongside the album’s title track, helping establish the fictional world that links the 16 songs together.

Recording took place at The Bomb Shelter in Nashville with producer and long-time collaborator Andrija Tokić. Most of the performances were captured live during an intensive week of recording before additional overdubs and mixing were completed over subsequent months. The approach was intended to preserve the spontaneity of a live performance while expanding the arrangements.

The sessions also brought together an accomplished group of musicians. Country Music Hall of Fame member Charlie McCoy contributes harmonica, while Billy Contreras provides fiddle and Russ Pahl adds pedal steel guitar across the project.

The album follows Noe’s previous releases Between The Country in 2019 and River Fools & Mountain Saints in 2022. Although Noe said he never originally intended the records to form a trilogy, he now sees Canyon Falls Trailer Band as completing a body of work inspired by nearly a decade of writing about Appalachian life.

“It feels like the parent or maybe the grandparent of the first two records,” he said. “Once it was finished, I realised it brought together everything I’d been writing about over the last seven or eight years.”

Born in Beattyville, Kentucky, Noe first attracted attention after winning the Appalachian Starsearch competition in Hazard, Kentucky, in 2007 with his original song Don’t Let The Morning Bring Ya Down. His debut album, Between The Country, was produced by Dave Cobb and introduced his blend of country, folk and Americana, with songs exploring themes including poverty, addiction, lost love and mortality.

His reputation continued to grow through touring, including support dates with John Prine in Germany, Sweden and Norway, along with appearances alongside Son Volt, Jamestown Revival and Blackberry Smoke. In 2019 he was also featured on the cover of Spotify’s Fresh Folk playlist.

With Canyon Falls Trailer Band, Noe expands beyond autobiographical storytelling into a fully realised fictional narrative while maintaining the regional perspective and character-driven songwriting that has defined his work to date. Rather than abandoning his Appalachian roots, the album reframes them through an imagined ensemble whose story provides a broader canvas for exploring community, ambition and musical identity.

Whether listeners view the project as the conclusion of a trilogy or the beginning of a new creative chapter, the album represents Noe’s most expansive work to date, bringing together the storytelling, traditional country influences and folk sensibility that have established him as one of Kentucky’s leading contemporary singer-songwriters.

Tracklisting

1.) Canyon Falls Trailer Band

2.) The Heidelberg Fisherman’s Ball

3.) Tobacco Moon

4.) She’s Familiar (In the Strangest Ways)

5.) Kentucky Hurricane

6.) What I’d Give

7.) Redneck Mess

8.) Antarctica

9.) Another Night Like That

10.) Bible County

11.) Leeann

12.) Return of the Interstellar Angels

13.) Whiskey to Work

14.) Jukebox Blues (For Blaze Foley)

15.) Dixie Speed

16.) Kickin’ it in Nashville.

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