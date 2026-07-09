Dan Sultan Announces New Album Little Miracles, Shares New Single Forgiveness - Noise11 Music News

Dan Sultan has announced his sixth studio album Little Miracles, marking the acclaimed Australian singer-songwriter’s first full studio release since 2023, alongside the release of the new single Forgiveness.

by Paul Cashmere

Dan Sultan will release his sixth studio album Little Miracles on 23 October 2026 through Mushroom Music, unveiling the project with the emotionally charged single, Forgiveness. The album was co-written and produced with celebrated British songwriter Guy Chambers and recorded in less than three weeks, signalling a new creative chapter for one of Australia’s most respected singer-songwriters.

The announcement follows a productive period for Sultan, who has spent much of 2026 balancing high profile live performances with new recording projects. Earlier this year he released the live album Live At Tubowgule (Sydney Opera House), while recent appearances have included performing before more than 90,000 people at Dreamtime at the ‘G’ and joining Chambers in London for the producer’s Intimate Voices With Guy Chambers concert series.

For Dan Sultan, Little Miracles represents more than another studio album. It arrives after a period in which he questioned whether he would make another record following the release of his self-titled 2023 album. The opportunity to collaborate with Chambers, whose songwriting credits include work with Robbie Williams, Kylie Minogue and Mark Ronson, proved decisive.

The pair completed the writing, recording and production of the album in under three weeks before the project was mastered at London’s Abbey Road Studios.

Sultan described the experience as an immediate creative connection, with the songs reflecting a renewed outlook shaped by family, home, Country and finding meaning in everyday life.

The first taste of the album comes with Forgiveness, a song Sultan says explores reconciliation with both oneself and others. Musically, the track blends influences drawn from Manchester’s alternative music scene of the 1990s with gospel elements.

“‘Forgiveness’ speaks to finding true peace with your journey, the desire to be forgiven, and to also know true forgiveness for others,” Sultan said.

“Everyone has regrets to an extent, and it’s not about running from them, but more so finding peace with them. A peace that can help you move forward with strength and stability. A peace that can also help you know forgiveness for others. This will ultimately lead to true happiness.

“Forgiveness is high emotion, high energy, and high impact. Freedom.”

The album also includes the recently released single Needing Love, which coincided with Sultan’s June visit to London, where he performed as part of Chambers’ concert series.

Little Miracles continues a catalogue that has established Sultan as one of Australia’s most awarded contemporary artists. Since the release of his debut album Homemade Biscuits in 2006, Sultan has built a career spanning rock, soul, blues and country influences, earning multiple ARIA Awards across more than a decade.

His breakthrough came with 2009’s Get Out While You Can, which earned ARIA Awards for Best Male Artist and Best Blues & Roots Album. He followed that success with Blackbird, released in 2014, which reached No. 4 on the ARIA Albums Chart and won Best Rock Album. Later releases including Killer, Aviary Takes, the children’s album Nali & Friends and his self-titled 2023 album have reinforced his reputation as one of Australia’s most versatile recording artists.

Beyond his solo work, Sultan has collaborated with artists including Paul Kelly, Midnight Oil, Julia Stone, A.B. Original and Missy Higgins, while also appearing in film, publishing children’s books and performing internationally.

Recent releases suggest Sultan has entered another productive period. Live At Tubowgule (Sydney Opera House) debuted inside the ARIA Australian Albums Top 10 and the ARIA Vinyl Chart following its release in March, while his recent performances continue to demonstrate his standing as one of Australia’s premier live artists.

With Little Miracles now scheduled for October, Sultan’s latest work appears to continue the personal songwriting direction established on his previous studio album while introducing a fresh creative partnership with one of Britain’s most accomplished pop songwriters.

Tracklisting

There’s A River

Peace Of Mind

Forgiveness

Can’t Be For Nothing

Needing Love

Find The Light

Sunshower

One Star At A Time

ATLAS

Here For Love

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

Bluesky

Instagram

X (Twitter)