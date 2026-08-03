jigitz Announces Debut Album 50 Ballerinas And Joins Spilt Milk 2026 Line-up - Noise11 Music News

Brooklyn electronic producer jigitz has confirmed his debut album 50 Ballerinas for release on August 21, unveiling the new single can’t be nothing but what i am featuring glaive while also locking in Australian festival dates as part of the 2026 Spilt Milk line-up.

by Paul Cashmere

Brooklyn producer and DJ jigitz will release his debut album 50 Ballerinas on August 21 through R&R, marking the first full-length project from one of electronic music’s emerging names. The announcement is accompanied by the release of the album’s latest single, can’t be nothing but what i am, featuring American artist glaive, and comes ahead of jigitz’s Australian performances at Spilt Milk in December.

The album represents a significant milestone for the New York-based producer following several years of growing international recognition through a series of viral singles, touring and festival appearances. While jigitz has steadily built an audience through standalone releases and his 2025 EP all my exes live in brooklyn., 50 Ballerinas is positioned as the project that brings together both his musical evolution and personal experiences.

The newly released single reunites jigitz with glaive in a different context from their earlier professional relationship. Before establishing himself as a recording artist, jigitz worked in the creative division of a record label, where he was involved in commissioning videos, including glaive’s breakthrough single minnesota is a place that exists. Their latest collaboration reflects a creative partnership that has developed from industry colleagues into recording artists.

According to the project’s accompanying notes, can’t be nothing but what i am explores the emotional aftermath of a relationship, focusing on acceptance and personal growth rather than conflict. It represents one of the emotional turning points within the album’s broader narrative.

The title 50 Ballerinas centres on a recurring metaphor that has appeared throughout jigitz’s work. The image of the ballerina is used to represent the discipline, resilience and unseen effort required to create something that ultimately appears effortless. The concept draws a parallel between professional dance and electronic music production, highlighting the often invisible work behind finished performances and recordings.

The album was developed across several recording locations, including Los Angeles, Upstate New York and Mexico City. Initial writing sessions took place during a collaborative camp with VADAKIN, Lily Kaplan and Couros before jigitz and executive producer Aire Atlantica relocated to a remote cabin in Upstate New York. There, during an intensive two-week recording period through winter, they established much of the record’s musical and emotional direction.

The announcement follows a period of rapid international growth for jigitz. Recent releases including thumbs featuring Lamb and car crash with Charlotte Plank have significantly expanded his audience. After premiering car crash during his Coachella performance, the track entered Spotify’s Global Viral Top 20, became Triple J’s most-played song in Australia and debuted on Billboard’s Dance Airplay chart.

His increasing profile has also been reflected through support from influential broadcasters including BBC Radio 1 presenters Jack Saunders and Sian Eleri, while Apple Music personalities Zane Lowe and Travis Mills have also featured his music. Earlier this year he completed a sold out European headline tour, introducing his in-the-round live production to overseas audiences. The London performance concluded with a sold out afterparty and featured guest appearances from Charlotte Plank, venbee and Rose Gray, offering audiences an early preview of collaborations featured on 50 Ballerinas.

Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and now based in Brooklyn, jigitz first entered the music industry behind the scenes after graduating from Portland State University. His early career included roles with Universal Music Group, Interscope Records and creative agency °1824 before he began releasing music independently around 2017. Initially experimenting across hip-hop, tropical house and hyperpop, he later established a distinctive sound drawing on UK garage, breakbeat, house and bass music.

His growing popularity was accelerated through TikTok, where his “Day _ of Learning to DJ” series attracted a substantial following before the success of singles including tell you straight. That momentum led to increased industry attention ahead of the release of his debut EP and has now culminated in his first full-length album.

Australian audiences will have an opportunity to see jigitz later this year when he joins the Spilt Milk 2026 festival alongside the event’s international and local line-up. The festival appearances will coincide with the release cycle for 50 Ballerinas, introducing the new material to Australian audiences only a few months after the album’s release.

Spilt Milk 2026

Saturday, December 12, Canberra, Exhibition Park

Sunday, December 13, Gold Coast, Gold Coast Sports Precinct

Saturday, December 19, Geelong, Kardinia Park Stadium & Precinct

Sunday, December 20, Perth, Claremont Showground

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)