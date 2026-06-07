Shaboozey Releases Cinematic ‘Cowgirl' Video Featuring Ciara Miller - Noise11 Music News

Shaboozey has unveiled the video for new single ‘Cowgirl’, casting reality television personality Ciara Miller in a central role as the artist continues to expand the storyline behind his upcoming concept album, The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales.

by Paul Cashmere

Shaboozey has released the latest chapter in the rollout for his forthcoming album The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales, pairing new single ‘Cowgirl’ with a cinematic music video starring Summer House personality Ciara Miller. The video arrived this week as anticipation builds for the album’s July 31 release, further developing the narrative world that sits at the centre of the project.

The release of ‘Cowgirl’ follows earlier single ‘Born To Die’ and offers another glimpse into an album that is being presented as a fully realised concept work rather than a collection of standalone songs. Through both the song and its accompanying visual, Shaboozey continues to explore themes of revenge, loyalty, love and loss, all framed within a contemporary Western setting.

The significance of the project lies in its ambition. At a time when country music continues to absorb influences from hip-hop, Americana and pop, Shaboozey is taking the concept album format into territory more commonly associated with film and television storytelling. The artist has built a reputation for blending genres throughout his career, but this latest work appears designed as a narrative universe with recurring characters and an ongoing storyline.

In the ‘Cowgirl’ video, Miller portrays Cherie Lee, the central character whose story drives the forthcoming album. The clip opens with Cherie Lee mourning at a gravesite before imagining revenge against those responsible for her family tragedy. Rather than immediately pursuing violence, the character takes control of a saloon, establishing her authority in a scene that sets the tone for the larger story.

The visual expands on plot elements previously introduced by Shaboozey. According to the album narrative, Cherie Lee witnesses the murder of her sheriff father at the hands of a notorious outlaw gang known as the Bootcut Boys. She then embarks on a mission to track down those responsible. Complicating her pursuit is a developing romance with one of the outlaws she is sworn to destroy, creating a conflict between vengeance and personal connection.

The production approach reflects Shaboozey’s long-standing interest in visual storytelling. Before achieving mainstream success as a recording artist, he founded the production company V Picture Films and frequently spoke about ambitions that extended beyond music into filmmaking and world-building. The cinematic presentation of ‘Cowgirl’ appears to be a continuation of those interests.

Speaking during SiriusXM’s Music Row Happy Hour event at CMA Fest, Shaboozey acknowledged the strong reaction to Miller’s appearance in the video.

“You know, it’s so crazy. I didn’t think it was going to be this crazy. Like, so many people come up to me and they’re like, ‘We love you, but we love Ciara more,’” he said.

He added, “I love just getting out of the way and being like, ‘You go, queen. You’re amazing. Continue to do what you’re doing.’ She’s a superstar.”

For Shaboozey, the release arrives during a period of significant career momentum.

Born Collins Obinna Chibueze in Virginia to Nigerian parents, the artist spent years developing a sound that combines country, hip-hop, rock and Americana influences. Early albums Lady Wrangler (2018) and Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die (2022) established his creative direction, but mainstream recognition accelerated dramatically in 2024.

That breakthrough came through his appearances on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter and the success of ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’. The single became one of the biggest crossover hits in recent country music history, spending 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and matching the record set by Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ at the time.

Subsequent releases including ‘Good News’ and the Grammy Award-winning collaboration ‘Amen’ with Jelly Roll reinforced his position as one of country music’s most commercially successful new artists. Yet despite that success, The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales suggests a move towards more elaborate storytelling and character-driven songwriting.

The decision to cast Miller also reflects the growing crossover between music, television and digital culture. While best known through Bravo’s Summer House, Miller’s involvement has generated significant attention across social media, introducing the project to audiences beyond traditional country music listeners.

With ‘Cowgirl’ now released and the album launch approaching, Shaboozey appears focused on completing the rollout of what may be his most ambitious project to date. If the first chapters are any indication, The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales will seek to position the artist not only as a chart-topping performer but also as a creator of interconnected stories that extend beyond the boundaries of a conventional album release.

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