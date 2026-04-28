Everlast Announces Embers To Ashes Album Return After Eight Years - Noise11 Music News

Everlast returns with Embers To Ashes, the GRAMMY-winning rapper and songwriter unveiling his first album in eight years, led by new single My Hollywood.

by Paul Cashmere

Everlast has confirmed the release of his new album Embers To Ashes, set for August 28 via Martyr Inc Records in partnership with Thirty Tigers and Regime Music Group. The record marks his first full-length project in eight years and arrives alongside the new single My Hollywood, which is available now. The album features production from Yelawolf, mixing by Chris Lord-Alge, and artwork by acclaimed designer Tristan Eaton.

The release signals a significant return for Everlast, a figure whose career has moved fluidly between hip hop, blues, rock, and Americana since the early 1990s. Embers To Ashes revisits the grounded, narrative-driven songwriting that defined his solo breakthrough while reflecting on personal upheaval, artistic survival, and reinvention. It also reconnects him with collaborators who help shape a contemporary but still organic sound rooted in lived experience rather than genre construction.

Embers To Ashes has been previewed with two singles. Stones, the first, charts a movement from self-doubt toward self-reckoning and forgiveness. The newly released My Hollywood takes a more satirical angle on entertainment industry success and its contradictions, framed through Everlast’s blues-inflected delivery.

Everlast describes the album as deeply reflective of a turbulent decade. “The album is a collection of songs that revolve around my last decade, not necessarily autobiographical but inspired by the chaos, losses and a few wins,” he has said. The project also draws from a long-standing personal philosophy that “whatever’s happening is inevitable” and “this too shall pass,” ideas that recur across the record’s lyrical themes.

Production plays a central role in the album’s architecture. Yelawolf, who transitioned from artist to producer on this project, encouraged Everlast to expand his writing process and collaborate with co-writer David Ray, known for work with Jelly Roll and Teddy Swims. The result is a record that blends acoustic textures with blues, hip hop cadence and Americana storytelling, without leaning into strict genre boundaries.

Everlast first emerged as a member of House Of Pain, delivering the global hit Jump Around in 1992. After the group disbanded, he reinvented himself as a solo artist with Whitey Ford Sings The Blues in 1998, an album that fused rap with acoustic rock and produced the enduring single What It’s Like. That record established him as a distinctive voice in crossover music, earning mainstream success and Grammy recognition.

His career has since included collaborations across genres, most notably with Santana on Put Your Lights On, which won a GRAMMY Award. Albums such as Eat At Whitey’s, White Trash Beautiful, and Songs Of The Ungrateful Living further expanded his blend of blues, folk, and hip hop, while 2018’s Whitey Ford’s House Of Pain revisited earlier influences.

The new album also reflects lived events, including the 2018 Woolsey fire that destroyed his Los Angeles home, a divorce, and the broader cultural shifts of the pandemic era. These experiences inform songs such as Losing Man’s Game, Love Don’t Heal, and Embers To Ashes, which trace cycles of loss, recovery, and endurance.

While Everlast’s return is framed as a continuation of his established artistic identity, it also sits within a wider industry trend of legacy artists re-entering the album cycle with reflective, autobiographical projects. The blending of blues instrumentation with hip hop phrasing remains a niche but persistent creative lane, often associated with artists who emerged in the 1990s rap-rock and alternative hip hop movements.

There is also a broader conversation around longevity in modern recording careers. Artists from Everlast’s era increasingly use independent labels and distributor partnerships, such as Thirty Tigers, to maintain creative control while reaching global audiences without traditional major label structures.

With Embers To Ashes arriving August 28, Everlast repositions himself once again as a storyteller working across genre lines, drawing on decades of experience to frame personal and social observation through song. The album continues a career defined less by stylistic consistency than by reinvention anchored in narrative songwriting and lived perspective.

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