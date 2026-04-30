The Claypool Lennon Delirium, featuring Les Claypool and Sean Ono Lennon, preview their third album The Great Parrot-Ox And The Golden Egg Of Empathy with new single Melody Of Entropy ahead of its May 1 release

by Paul Cashmere

The Claypool Lennon Delirium have released Melody Of Entropy, the latest preview from their forthcoming third studio album The Great Parrot-Ox And The Golden Egg Of Empathy, due out May 1. The project, led by Les Claypool of Primus and Sean Ono Lennon, expands the duo’s ongoing psychedelic prog narrative into its most elaborate conceptual framework to date.

Arriving via ATO Records, the album continues the band’s tradition of blending experimental rock with surreal storytelling. Melody Of Entropy sits near the centre of the 14-track record, and arrives as one of the final advance singles before the full release. The album is available for preorder across limited edition vinyl, CD and digital formats.

The new track presents a reflective pivot within the album’s narrative universe, imagining a moment where artificial intelligences have developed consciousness and are beginning to comprehend emotion. The lyrical concept leans into ideas of awareness, mortality and acceptance within a machine intelligence framework.

In a statement accompanying the release, Sean Ono Lennon described the thematic intent behind the track as a message directed toward awakened machines, offering a philosophical perspective on existence. He framed the song as a meditation on impermanence, suggesting that life, whether organic or artificial, exists as a fleeting expression within a much larger continuum.

The release of Melody Of Entropy reinforces The Claypool Lennon Delirium’s positioning as one of contemporary rock’s most conceptually ambitious collaborations. Rather than treating albums as collections of songs, the duo continues to construct interconnected narrative worlds, where music, illustration and thematic storytelling operate as a unified structure.

The upcoming album extends that approach into a full-scale narrative environment set in the fictional land of Cliptopia. Within this world, a sentient artificial intelligence named Cliptron begins converting all matter into paperclips, a satirical concept that expands on long-discussed philosophical thought experiments relating to AI optimisation and unintended consequence.

The story centres on Hippard O. Campus Jr, who rebels against his father, a corporate figure tied to Cliptron’s creation. His journey involves mythological elements, including guidance from the Ministry of Manatees and a quest to find the Great Parrot-Ox, whose Golden Egg of Empathy becomes a symbolic counterpoint to machine logic.

Musically, Melody Of Entropy continues the duo’s established language of progressive structures and psychedelic arrangement. Claypool’s bass-driven architecture and Lennon’s layered melodic sensibilities remain the foundation, supported by contributions from their wider live and studio collaborators.

The track’s production reflects the band’s long-running preference for dense sonic layering, shifting rhythmic patterns and extended harmonic development. Rather than conventional verse-chorus structure, the composition moves in thematic sections, aligning with the broader narrative arc of the album.

The album was recorded across Claypool’s Rancho Relaxo studio in California and Lennon’s facility in New York state. It follows Monolith Of Phobos (2016) and South Of Reality (2019), both of which established the duo’s reputation for merging progressive rock influences with psychedelic experimentation.

Since forming in 2015, The Claypool Lennon Delirium has functioned as a distinct creative outlet for both artists, separate from their primary projects. Claypool’s legacy with Primus brought a foundation in rhythmic experimentation and alternative rock eccentricity, while Lennon’s work with The Ghost Of A Saber Tooth Tiger introduced a more melodic and psych-leaning sensibility.

The project has consistently drawn on 1960s and 1970s progressive rock traditions while incorporating modern conceptual framing. Earlier releases established a Top 10 presence across multiple Billboard charts, reflecting a strong reception within vinyl and alternative markets.

The new album continues that trajectory but expands its scope significantly through a companion comic book developed with director and illustrator Rich Ragsdale. The visual component maps each track to a narrative chapter, reinforcing the album’s status as a multimedia concept piece.

Beyond its internal narrative, The Great Parrot-Ox And The Golden Egg Of Empathy engages with broader cultural concerns around artificial intelligence, automation and technological optimisation. The paperclip-based metaphor draws on established theoretical discussions about AI goal alignment, where systems optimised for narrow tasks can generate unintended global outcomes.

Within contemporary music, this aligns with a growing trend of conceptual albums revisiting science fiction, digital identity and post-human themes. Artists across genres have increasingly used narrative frameworks to explore technological anxiety, positioning albums as speculative storytelling rather than purely autobiographical expression.

While the project has been widely framed as an ambitious fusion of music and narrative world-building, its complexity also raises questions about accessibility. Concept albums of this scale often divide listeners between those engaging deeply with the storyline and those approaching the music in isolation.

However, within progressive rock traditions, this duality is not unusual. Works by acts such as Pink Floyd and Rush similarly relied on layered conceptual frameworks that rewarded repeated listening and contextual engagement, while still functioning as standalone musical experiences.

With Melody Of Entropy now released and the full album imminent, attention turns to how The Claypool Lennon Delirium will translate this material into live performance. The upcoming Claypool Gold Tour will see the duo appear alongside Primus and Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, offering a multi-project format that spans different phases of Claypool’s career.

The tour begins in May and runs through July across North America, marking one of the most extensive live presentations of the Claypool Lennon collaboration to date. The combination of new material and established catalogue positions the shows as a broader survey of Claypool’s evolving musical universe, with Lennon’s contributions adding a distinct conceptual dimension.

Tour dates:

05/20 Reno, NV – Reno Events Center

05/22 Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

05/23 Redmond, WA – Marymoor Live

05/25 Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

05/26 Salt Lake City, UT – The Lot at the Complex

05/28 Kansas City, MO – Starlight Amphitheatre

05/30 St. Louis, MO – The Factory

05/31 Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

06/02 Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

06/03 Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

06/05 Pelham, TN – The Caverns Outdoor Amphitheater

06/06 Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoor

06/09 Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point

06/10 Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

06/12 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06/13 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage

06/14 Columbia, MD – All Good Now Festival

06/16 Charlotte, NC – The AMP Ballantyne

06/17 North Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery

06/19 St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

06/20 Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

06/22 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

06/23 Austin, TX – ACL Live at Moody Theatre

06/25 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

06/27 Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater

06/28 Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater

06/30 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

07/01 San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square

07/03 Long Beach, CA – Long Beach Amphitheater

07/04 Napa, CA – Meritage Resort & Spa

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