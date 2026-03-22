Willie Nelson Announces ‘Dream Chaser’ Featuring Rare Bob Dylan Collaboration

Country icon Willie Nelson returns with ‘Dream Chaser’, a new album that includes a rare songwriting reunion with Bob Dylan

by Paul Cashmere

Seventy years after first stepping into a recording studio, Willie Nelson is still moving forward at full pace. The country music legend has announced his latest studio album Dream Chaser, due for release on May 29, marking his 79th solo album and an extraordinary 156th album overall.

The release date lands just one month after Nelson’s 93rd birthday, reinforcing a career longevity that remains unmatched in contemporary music. Since his 1962 debut …And Then I Wrote, Nelson has released music at a near-annual rate, building one of the most expansive catalogues in popular music history.

The new album has been previewed with the title track, Dream Chaser, a stripped-back acoustic ballad that leans into the reflective tone that has defined much of Nelson’s later work. Across its ten tracks, Nelson co-writes six songs, continuing his long-running creative partnership with producer and songwriter Buddy Cannon.

One of the album’s key moments is I Can’t Read Your Mind, which reunites Nelson with Bob Dylan as a co-writer. The collaboration is notable not only for the stature of the two artists, but for its rarity. The last time Nelson and Dylan shared a songwriting credit was on Heartland from Nelson’s 1993 album Across The Borderline.

Their creative relationship has largely played out on stage rather than in the studio, with the pair touring together extensively over the years, including recent editions of the Outlaw Music Festival. Despite that history, joint compositions have been few, making I Can’t Read Your Mind a significant addition to both catalogues.

Nelson has previously described the song’s origins as emerging from a simple lyrical idea suggested by Dylan, which was then developed further with Cannon. It’s a collaborative process that underscores the informal, almost conversational way both writers approach songwriting, even after decades at the top of their craft.

The album also includes a version of Dylan’s 1989 song What Was It You Wanted, further strengthening the connective thread between the two artists on this project.

Beyond the Dylan connection, Dream Chaser continues Nelson’s tradition of blending original compositions with carefully chosen outside material. Tracks like Developing My Pictures, written by veteran songwriter Earl Montgomery, sit alongside new Nelson-Cannon collaborations such as After All and Wonder What I’m Gonna Do.

Outside of the album itself, Nelson has also contributed new music to the soundtrack for the series The Gray House, with his track Heart Of America leading a collection that explores themes tied to the American Civil War. The project places Nelson alongside a diverse lineup including Shania Twain and Lainey Wilson, highlighting his continued relevance across generations.

While Nelson will support Dream Chaser with a run of US dates through April and May, there is still no indication of an Australian return. His touring history in Australia stretches back to 1981, with subsequent visits in 1994 alongside Waylon Jennings and again in 2000. A planned 2005 tour was cancelled due to illness, and he has not performed outside North America since 2019.

Still, Dream Chaser stands as another chapter in a career defined by persistence, reinvention and an unwavering commitment to songwriting. At an age where most artists have long since stepped away, Willie Nelson remains, as ever, in motion.

Willie Nelson – Dream Chaser Tracklist

Dream Chaser

Fly Away

We’d Make A Good Movie

I Can’t Read Your Mind

Whiskey Wants Me To

Wonder What I’m Gonna Do

After All

Love Overdue

I Don’t Think I’ve Cried Today

Developing My Pictures

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