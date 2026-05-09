Linda Perry Releases First Solo Album In 25 Years With ‘Let It Die Here' - Noise11 Music News

Linda Perry returns with her first solo album in more than two decades, ‘Let It Die Here’, a deeply personal 17-track work accompanying a feature documentary of the same name, marking a major creative reset for the Grammy-winning songwriter and producer.

by Paul Cashmere

Linda Perry has released her first solo album in 25 years, ‘Let It Die Here’, a 17-track collection that arrives via Kill Rock Stars and 670 Records alongside a companion documentary of the same name, positioning one of modern pop’s most influential behind-the-scenes architects back in front of her own story.

The release of ‘Let It Die Here’ marks a rare return to solo recording for Linda Perry, whose last solo album arrived in the late 1990s. The new record was released on May 8, 2026, and is paired with a feature-length documentary that traces the emotional and creative process behind the music. The project is anchored by the focus track ‘Feathers In A Storm’, which also arrives with a newly released music video.

The album is described as a 17-track narrative built around grief, memory, and self-reckoning, shaped during the filming of the documentary that shares its title.

The significance of ‘Let It Die Here’ sits in its timing within Perry’s broader catalogue. After decades spent writing and producing era-defining songs for artists including Pink, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys, Perry’s return to solo work reframes her role from architect to narrator.

The album emerges from the same creative period as her documentary, which captures a reflective and often difficult personal history. It also reconnects Perry to her early identity as a performer, long before she became one of the most influential producers in contemporary pop music.

Perry has described the album as a direct reflection of personal experience, particularly her upbringing and family dynamics. In her own words, the record carries “years I struggled as a child” and a sense of unresolved emotional conflict that runs through key tracks such as ‘Is That All You Got’ and ‘What Lies With You’.

The album closes with ‘Albatross’, positioned as a form of resolution after an emotionally dense sequence that includes ‘Balboa Park’, ‘Anxiety’, and the title track ‘Let It Die Here’.

The lead single ‘Feathers In A Storm’ is framed by Perry as a shift toward self-reflection after years of seeking external resolution. The accompanying video, directed by Simon Chan, uses multiple visual changes and stylised performance to reflect the thematic movement within the song.

The full track listing for ‘Let It Die Here’ is:

Balboa Park

Stupid Yellow Kite

Push Me In The River

Is That All You Got

Let It Die Here

Mourning

What Lies With You

I Am Daughter

Anxiety

The Suitcase

Beautiful

Feathers In A Storm

Deep Breath

Now That She’s Gone

Sunday Best

Liberation

Albatross

The album also revisits ‘Beautiful’, one of Perry’s most globally recognised compositions, here reinterpreted in a stripped-back form that reconnects the song to its original emotional intent.

Linda Perry’s return to solo recording comes after a career defined largely by songwriting and production work rather than front-facing artistry. As the former lead singer of 4 Non Blondes, she first broke through in the early 1990s with the album ‘Bigger, Better, Faster, More!’, which included the global hit ‘What’s Up?’.

Following the band’s split in 1994, Perry released solo material in the mid to late 1990s before transitioning into production. Her work in the 2000s helped shape mainstream pop, particularly through Pink’s ‘Get The Party Started’ and Christina Aguilera’s ‘Beautiful’, both of which became defining songs of their era.

‘Let It Die Here’ sits as a late-stage solo entry in a catalogue otherwise dominated by collaboration and production. It also arrives during a renewed period of activity that includes a 4 Non Blondes reunion cycle and increased public visibility following viral resurgence of ‘What’s Up?’ online.

Critical response to the album has been broadly positive in early coverage, with attention focused on its emotional scope and production clarity. However, the work’s intensely personal framing may not translate uniformly for listeners more familiar with Perry’s radio-driven output of the 2000s.

The accompanying documentary has also drawn interest for its unfiltered approach, though some industry observers have noted that the level of personal disclosure may narrow its appeal beyond core audiences already invested in Perry’s career.

With ‘Let It Die Here’, Linda Perry re-enters the solo space not as a newcomer revisiting beginnings, but as a veteran reshaping how her own story is told. The project sits at the intersection of autobiography and catalogue history, bridging her early 1990s performance identity with her modern legacy as a songwriter and producer.

The documentary continues its international rollout through May and June 2026, with further screenings and Q&A events expected to be announced.

Documentary Screenings

May 8, 2026, New York

May 13, 2026, Los Angeles

June 5, 2026, Denver

June 21, 2026, London

Further cities to be announced.

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