Jake Shimabukuro Finds Stillness And Nature's Rhythm On New Album Calm Seas - Noise11.com

The world-renowned ‘ukulele innovator steps into a quieter, deeply reflective space on a new acoustic ambient release shaped by the natural sounds of Hawai‘i.

by Paul Cashmere

Jake Shimabukuro has built a global career on expanding the expressive possibilities of the ‘ukulele, pushing the instrument far beyond its traditional role while maintaining an unbreakable connection to its Hawaiian roots. On his newly released album Calm Seas, Shimabukuro turns inward, delivering a body of work that prioritises space, patience and the subtle dialogue between music and the natural world.

Recorded in Hawai‘i, Calm Seas marks a contemplative chapter in Shimabukuro’s long and varied creative journey. The album features 13 original compositions on CD, with an expanded digital edition offering multiple alternate and short-form versions. Rather than pursuing technical fireworks, the record leans into acoustic warmth and minimalist arrangements, allowing tone, phrasing and atmosphere to carry the emotional weight.

For Shimabukuro, the project emerged from a renewed personal connection with the outdoors. Growing up in Honolulu, he spent much of his childhood immersed in nature, swimming in the ocean, camping in the mountains and falling asleep to the sound of waves. That early relationship became the conceptual foundation for Calm Seas, which seeks to mirror the pacing and pulse of the natural environment rather than impose a rigid musical structure upon it.

Unlike previous recordings where environmental sounds were added after the fact, Shimabukuro reversed the process here. The sounds of birds, ocean waves and flowing water were captured first, then used as the guiding melodic and rhythmic framework for each composition. The approach results in music that feels organically intertwined with its surroundings, as if the ‘ukulele lines are responding to the land itself.

Tracks such as Sounds Of Hakalau pay tribute to specific locations, in this case the Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge. The piece incorporates the calls of critically endangered native Hawaiian bird species, creating an immersive soundscape that highlights both the fragility and resilience of the environment. The ‘ukulele does not dominate the recording, instead it moves alongside the natural sounds, reinforcing the sense of place.

Elsewhere, The Passing Storm unfolds as a slow-building emotional arc. Beginning with sparse, resonant tones, the composition gradually accumulates layers and intensity before resolving into calm. The piece reflects the album’s broader philosophy, acknowledging tension and release as natural cycles rather than dramatic contrasts.

While Calm Seas represents a quieter aesthetic, it sits comfortably within the wider arc of Shimabukuro’s career. Since first gaining attention in Hawai‘i as a member of Pure Heart in the late 1990s, he has consistently redefined expectations of what the ‘ukulele can achieve. His international breakthrough came in 2006 when a performance of While My Guitar Gently Weeps unexpectedly went viral, introducing millions to his distinctive approach.

Since then, Shimabukuro has released a diverse catalogue of albums, topped Billboard charts in multiple categories and collaborated with artists including Bette Midler, Yo-Yo Ma, Jimmy Buffett, Ziggy Marley and Mick Fleetwood. His work has ranged from orchestral experiments on Grand Ukulele to collaborative projects such as Jake & Friends and the blues-focused recordings with Fleetwood. Alongside his recording career, he has remained a strong advocate for music education through initiatives such as the Four Strings Foundation.

In contrast to those expansive projects, Calm Seas is deliberately restrained. It invites listeners to slow down and engage with music as a form of reflection rather than spectacle. The album’s emphasis on natural pacing suggests a broader message about balance, presence and the value of listening, both to music and to the world beyond it.

Shimabukuro will return to the stage in early 2026, bringing selections from Calm Seas and his wider catalogue to audiences across the United States.

Calm Seas CD Tracklist

Early Morning

Makapu’u Sunrise

Wailau

After The Rain

Waterfall

The Stars Are Out

Let’s Go Home

Beneath The Waves (With Nature)

Sounds Of Hakalau (With Nature)

Calm Seas (With Nature)

The Breath Of Life (With Nature)

The Passing Storm (With Nature)

Beneath The Waves (Part 2 With Nature)

Calm Seas Digital Tracklist

Early Morning

Makapu’u Sunrise

Wailau

After The Rain

Waterfall

The Stars Are Out

Let’s Go Home

Beneath The Waves Part 1 (With Nature)

Sounds Of Hakalau (With Nature)

Calm Seas (With Nature)

The Breath Of Life (With Nature)

The Passing Storm (With Nature)

Beneath The Waves Part 2 (With Nature)

Sounds Of Hakalau (Short Version With Nature)

Calm Seas (Short Version With Nature)

The Passing Storm (Short Version With Nature)

Beneath The Waves Part 1

Beneath The Waves Part 2

The Breath Of Life

Sounds Of Hakalau

Sounds Of Hakalau (Short Version)

Calm Seas (Short Version)

Calm Seas

The Passing Storm (Short Version)

The Passing Storm

2026 Tour Dates

Feb 11, 2026, Honolulu, HI, Blue Note Hawaii

Feb 12, 2026, Honolulu, HI, Blue Note Hawaii

Mar 3, 2026, Clearwater, FL, Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Mar 7, 2026, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Apr 2, 2026, Seattle, WA, Jazz Alley

Apr 3, 2026, Seattle, WA, Jazz Alley

Apr 4, 2026, Seattle, WA, Jazz Alley

Apr 5, 2026, Seattle, WA, Jazz Alley

Apr 17, 2026, Brownfield, ME, Stone Mountain Arts Center

Apr 24, 2026, Wilkesboro, NC, MerleFest 2026

