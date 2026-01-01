Yungblud Reimagines ‘Zombie' With Billy Corgan And The Smashing Pumpkins In Heavier New Version - Noise11.com

Yungblud has opened 2026 with a significant creative statement, unveiling a heavier reworking of his song Zombie in collaboration with Billy Corgan and The Smashing Pumpkins. The new version of the track is scheduled for worldwide release at midnight on January 2, accompanied by an official music video, marking a rare and deliberate intersection between one of modern rock’s most outspoken younger voices and one of alternative music’s most influential architects.

The collaboration has been quietly building momentum over recent weeks, fuelled by speculation and subtle confirmation rather than spectacle. Rather than debuting the new version of Zombie through a major live performance, Yungblud and The Smashing Pumpkins have opted for a restrained rollout, allowing anticipation to grow organically. The absence of a public onstage premiere has only intensified interest in how the track’s darker, more aggressive form will translate in a live environment.

For Yungblud, born Dominic Harrison, the partnership with Corgan represents the realisation of a long held creative intention. He has revealed that Zombie was originally conceived under the influence of The Smashing Pumpkins’ landmark 1993 album Siamese Dream, a record widely regarded as a cornerstone of alternative rock for its fusion of vulnerability, melodic depth and crushing guitar tones.

When developing the original version of Zombie, Yungblud deliberately softened the arrangement. He has explained that the song was initially written in a much heavier form but was refined to avoid sounding too close to its inspiration. That restraint, however, did not diminish the desire to eventually revisit the track in a way that fully embraced its darker instincts. The solution was clear, a direct collaboration with the artist who helped define that sonic territory in the first place.

Corgan’s involvement brings with it a legacy shaped by decades of boundary pushing work with The Smashing Pumpkins. From the dense guitar layers of Siamese Dream to the ambitious sprawl of Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, Corgan has consistently balanced melancholy and aggression, themes that align closely with Yungblud’s own emotional intensity. That shared sensibility forms the foundation of this reimagined Zombie, which leans into contrast, light against darkness, optimism against bitterness.

The recording process moved quickly once the decision was made. Within days, the collaborators reconvened to re record the track and film a new music video, capturing a moment of creative urgency rather than prolonged revision. The result is a version of Zombie that digs deeper into its emotional core, amplifying its weight without losing the melodic identity that first resonated with listeners.

Confirmation of The Smashing Pumpkins’ involvement came via social media, where the band acknowledged the collaboration, turning persistent rumours into shared celebration. A brief teaser posted online offered only fleeting glimpses of the visual aesthetic and sonic direction, enough to ignite discussion without revealing the full scope of the project. That careful withholding has positioned the release as an event driven by curiosity rather than overexposure.

Yungblud’s announcement on New Year’s Day framed the release as both a gift and a statement of intent. Images shared alongside the announcement showed him with Corgan and with the full band, underscoring that this was not a symbolic endorsement but a genuine creative partnership. Release times were staggered globally, reflecting the international audience that both artists command, with Australia and Japan receiving the track in the early hours of January 3 due to time differences.

The collaboration arrives at a moment when Yungblud continues to broaden his artistic alliances, following a series of high profile projects that have aligned him with established figures across rock history. Rather than functioning as nostalgia, Zombie with The Smashing Pumpkins feels positioned as a bridge, linking generations through shared emotional language and musical intent.

As listeners prepare to hear the new version in full, the absence of a live debut remains part of the narrative. Whether that performance comes later or remains a conceptual possibility, the current focus rests firmly on the recording itself, a heavier, darker reflection of a song that was always designed to carry more weight.

