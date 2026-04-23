Duran Duran Release Free To Love Featuring Nile Rodgers - Noise11 Music News

Duran Duran return with Nile Rodgers on new single Free To Love, extending a four-decade creative partnership that continues to shape their sound in 2026

by Paul Cashmere

Duran Duran have released their first new music of 2026 with the single Free To Love, a collaboration with longtime creative partner Nile Rodgers. The track premiered on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show on April 23 and arrives alongside a Jonas Åkerlund-directed video, ahead of the band’s headline performance at London’s BST Hyde Park on July 5.

The release marks another chapter in one of pop music’s most durable collaborations, linking the Birmingham group with Rodgers, whose influence on their catalogue stretches back more than 40 years. With Free To Love, Duran Duran continue to position themselves as an active, evolving act rather than a legacy brand.

At its core, Free To Love is built around a tight rhythmic framework anchored by Rodgers’ signature guitar style, a percussive, syncopated approach that has defined his work from Chic through to contemporary productions. The band describe the track as “disco for the 2020s”, a deliberate nod to both their own dancefloor lineage and Rodgers’ foundational role in shaping modern pop-funk.

“Free To Love is disco for the 2020s,” frontman Simon Le Bon said. “It’s up-beat and up-tempo, it’s about freedom, it’s about loving the modern world instead of hating it, and that is something we need right now.”

Keyboardist Nick Rhodes framed the collaboration in broader terms, emphasising continuity in their creative chemistry. “Every time we plug in and play with Nile, the electricity he generates could light up a whole city. We share a common belief that music is a force for good and something that brings positive energy into the world.”

Rodgers, who co-wrote and performs on the track, reinforced that perspective. “True love is free and unconditional. My love for Duran Duran and what our music together has always been about is the love we share for our song’s deepest meanings.”

Musically, Free To Love sits in a lineage that includes Duran Duran’s mid-80s pivot toward funk and R&B textures, a transition largely guided by Rodgers. That shift began in 1984 when Rodgers remixed The Reflex, transforming it into the band’s first US number one single. It continued with The Wild Boys and reached a defining moment with the 1986 album Notorious, where Rodgers’ production steered the band through a period of internal change following the departure of guitarist Andy Taylor.

Rodgers’ role during that era extended beyond production. His rhythm guitar work became central to the band’s sonic identity, introducing a tighter, groove-driven approach that contrasted with their earlier synth-pop textures. Tracks like Notorious and Skin Trade demonstrated a more restrained, rhythm-focused style that influenced the band’s later work.

The collaboration has resurfaced at key points across subsequent decades. Rodgers contributed to the 2004 album Astronaut, returned for Paper Gods in 2015, and more recently worked on Black Moonlight from the 2023 album Danse Macabre. His presence has often coincided with periods where the band recalibrate their sound for contemporary audiences.

The video for Free To Love, directed by Jonas Åkerlund, reflects Duran Duran’s long-standing commitment to visual storytelling. Featuring broadcaster Clara Amfo, the clip adopts a stylised performance format reminiscent of classic television music shows, with fashion direction by Bea Åkerlund. The production also extends the band’s collaboration with Italian fragrance house Xerjoff, linking the track’s visual identity to the NeoRio scent co-created with the group.

Åkerlund, whose credits include work with Madonna, Beyoncé and Metallica, noted the band’s continued focus on visual innovation. “They don’t just make music, they build a visual world around it,” he said.

For Duran Duran, Free To Love arrives within a broader cycle of activity that includes catalogue reissues, a Las Vegas residency and a European tour. Their upcoming Hyde Park show, supported by Scissor Sisters, reinforces their position as a major live draw more than four decades into their career.

The release also speaks to a wider trend in contemporary pop, where established acts are leveraging long-term creative partnerships to maintain relevance. In an industry often driven by short-term collaborations, the sustained relationship between Duran Duran and Rodgers stands out for its consistency and measurable impact on the band’s evolution.

There is little dissent around the value of the partnership, though some critics have historically argued that reliance on external producers can dilute an artist’s core identity. In Duran Duran’s case, Rodgers’ involvement has tended to coincide with periods of reinvention rather than retreat, suggesting a collaborative model that enhances rather than replaces the band’s creative direction.

With Free To Love, Duran Duran reaffirm that dynamic. The track does not attempt to replicate past successes, instead drawing on established elements of their sound while aligning with contemporary production aesthetics. It positions the band within the current pop landscape while maintaining continuity with their catalogue.

As they prepare for their Hyde Park headline slot and ongoing touring commitments, Free To Love functions as both a standalone release and a signal of continued momentum. More than 40 years after their first collaboration, Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers remain engaged in a partnership that continues to generate new work with clear intent.

Top 10 Hits Nile Rodgers Produced for Other Artists

“Let’s Dance” by David Bowie (1983): Rodgers transformed Bowie from a cult superstar into a global mainstream icon. The track reached #1 in the US and UK.

“Like a Virgin” by Madonna (1984): Nile produced the entire Like a Virgin album, which featured this #1 smash that defined Madonna’s early career.

“Upside Down” by Diana Ross (1980): A #1 hit in the US, this track was part of the Diana album, which Rodgers and Bernard Edwards wrote and produced.

“We Are Family” by Sister Sledge (1979): The first song Rodgers ever wrote for another artist, it peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Original Sin” by INXS (1983): Rodgers produced this breakthrough single for the Australian band, giving them their first major international hit.

“Get Lucky” by Daft Punk (2013): Although he didn’t produce the entire track, his co-writing and signature “chucking” guitar style were essential to this Grammy-winning global #1.

“I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross (1980): An enduring anthem for the LGBTQ community, it reached #5 on the US charts.

“Material Girl” by Madonna (1984): Another major hit from the Like a Virgin album that featured Rodgers’ classic funky dynamics.

“Roam” by The B-52’s (1989): Produced by Rodgers for their multi-platinum album Cosmic Thing, it peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“He’s the Greatest Dancer” by Sister Sledge (1979): A Top 10 US hit that showcased the Chic Organization’s ability to craft dancefloor masterpieces for others.

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