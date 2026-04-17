 From Ashes To New Release Reflections And Premiere Forever Video - Noise11 Music News
From Ashes To New

From Ashes To New

From Ashes To New Release Reflections And Premiere Forever Video

by Paul Cashmere on April 17, 2026

in New Music,News

From Ashes To New have released their fifth studio album Reflections and unveiled the video for Forever, marking a new creative phase for the band as they continue to evolve their rap rock and alternative metal hybrid sound.

by Paul Cashmere

From Ashes To New have released their new studio album Reflections via Better Noise Music. The 12-track album arrives alongside the release of a new video for Forever, directed by Orie McGuinness, which expands the band’s dynamic approach to heavy rock production with a blend of rap-infused verses, melodic choruses and dense breakdowns.

Reflections represents a recalibration point for From Ashes To New, who entered the project after abandoning an earlier batch of recordings. Rather than continuing a conventional album rollout, the band chose to reset and rebuild, retaining only two tracks from the original sessions.

The result is a record that reflects internal change as much as musical ambition. The band frames the album around themes of psychological limbo, regret and transition, capturing a sense of tension between progress and relapse that runs through its sequencing.

Forever sits at a pivotal point in the album’s narrative. Matt Brandyberry describes the track as one of the final pieces written for the project.

“Forever came together at the very end of the record, almost like it was waiting for everything else to fall into place before it could exist,” Brandyberry says. “There’s a sense of finality to it, like standing in the aftermath of something you can’t fix, realising too late where it all went wrong. It paints a picture of how it feels when regret won’t let go.”

He adds that the band deliberately pushed beyond its established comfort zone during the recording process. “We pushed ourselves further than we ever have on this one. We made choices that felt uncomfortable, but that’s what helped shape it into something different for us. The goal wasn’t to play it safe, it was to evolve and create something that sticks with you. Forever doesn’t resolve cleanly. It lingers, and that’s exactly what we wanted.”

Across Reflections, the group explores contrast, balancing aggressive instrumentation with melodic framing. The production leans into electronic textures, hip hop phrasing and metal breakdown structures, continuing the genre-blending identity that has defined the band since its early releases.

The album’s tracklist is as follows:
“Drag Me”
“Forever”
“Villain”
“Die For You”
“Black Hearts”
“Upside Down”
“(Not) Psycho”
“Parasite”
“New Disease”
“Darkside”
“Falling From Heaven”
“Your Ghost”

From Ashes To New formed in Pennsylvania in 2013 and have built a catalogue that sits at the intersection of rap rock, nu metal and alternative metal. Across previous albums including Day One, The Future, Panic and Blackout, the band has steadily refined a hybrid sound that merges rap cadences with heavy guitar-driven arrangements and electronic production layers.

Their 2023 release Blackout marked a commercial high point, with multiple chart successes across digital platforms. That success created pressure internally as the group began work on what was initially intended to be their fifth album. Instead of finalising that material, the band opted to discard most of it, retaining only two songs and restarting the process.

That decision ultimately shaped Reflections into a more thematically cohesive record. Rather than a traditional concept album, the band describes it as unified by mood, specifically a sense of being suspended between forward motion and emotional setback.

The group’s evolution reflects a broader trend in heavy music where genre boundaries continue to blur. Rap rock and nu metal, once defined by late 1990s and early 2000s mainstream peaks, have undergone renewed creative interest in recent years, particularly through hybrid production approaches and streaming era genre fluidity.

While the band frames the album as an intentional artistic reset, the decision to abandon completed material is not without risk in a commercial sense. Industry practice typically favours iterative development, particularly after a successful release cycle such as Blackout.
However, From Ashes To New’s approach aligns with a growing number of contemporary rock and metal acts prioritising long-term identity development over immediate output consistency. The trade-off often involves extended production cycles and increased uncertainty, balanced against the potential for more distinct artistic statements.

Within that context, Reflections can be viewed as both a continuation of the band’s established sound and a recalibration of how they define their next phase.

With Reflections now released and Forever highlighting its emotional and sonic scope, From Ashes To New appear positioned at a transitional point in their catalogue. The album captures a band actively reshaping its identity while remaining anchored in the aggressive, hybrid sound that first defined their rise.

Whether this recalibration signals a sustained shift or a single-era reinvention will likely become clearer as the band moves toward future touring cycles and follow-up material.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Suzi Quatro And Alice Cooper
Suzi Quatro And Alice Cooper Reunite On MC5 Classic ‘Kick Out The Jams’ For New Album ‘Freedom’

Detroit natives Suzi Quatro and Alice Cooper come together on a new recording of MC5's ‘Kick Out The Jams', a centrepiece of Quatro's latest album ‘Freedom'

March 28, 2026
Willie Nelson Dreamchaser
Willie Nelson Announces ‘Dream Chaser’ Featuring Rare Bob Dylan Collaboration

Country icon Willie Nelson returns with ‘Dream Chaser', a new album that includes a rare songwriting reunion with Bob Dylan

March 22, 2026
Son Little by Kendrick Brinson Photo by Kendrick Brinson
Son Little Shares “Whip The Wind” Ahead Of New Album ‘Cityfolk’

Son Little has unveiled the new track “Whip The Wind” as anticipation builds for the release of his latest album, ‘Cityfolk', which drops tomorrow. The song previews the record's blend of rhythmic innovation and reflective storytelling, cementing Aaron Earl Livingston's place as one of contemporary music's most compelling voices.

March 19, 2026
Jon English performs at the Palais Theatre on 21 October 2007.
Jon English Returns With Three Definitive Releases

A landmark moment in the legacy of Jon English sees the Australian singer, actor and stage icon celebrated with three major album releases, revisiting and reimagining his extraordinary career

February 24, 2026
Silversun Pickups during the Tenterhooks era promotional imagery
Silversun Pickups Release Seventh Album Tenterhooks And Share Au Revoir Reservoir Video

Silversun Pickups return with their seventh studio album Tenterhooks, produced by Butch Vig, marking a new chapter for the Los Angeles quartet while reaffirming the urgency that has defined Silversun Pickups for more than two decades.

February 8, 2026
The Black Keys Peaches
The Black Keys Announce New Album Peaches!

Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney return with raw, primal blues-rock on their 14th studio album, Peaches!, out May 1

February 6, 2026
Louis Tomlinson 2026 supplied
Louis Tomlinson How Did I Get Here? Marks A Defining New Chapter

Louis Tomlinson releases his third studio album How Did I Get Here?, alongside the video for the new single Imposter, a record shaped by introspection, isolation and renewed creative focus.

January 23, 2026