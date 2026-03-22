 Whiskey Jack And Kiera Jas Share Joyful New Single Remain Strange - Noise11.com
Whiskey Jack and Kiera Jas

Whiskey Jack and Kiera Jas

Whiskey Jack And Kiera Jas Share Joyful New Single Remain Strange

by Paul Cashmere on March 23, 2026

in New Music,News

West Australian artists Whiskey Jack and Kiera Jas return with Remain Strange, a warm and whimsical folk collaboration celebrating friendship, individuality and creative connection

by Paul Cashmere

Western Australia’s fertile folk scene continues to deliver compelling collaborations, with Whiskey Jack and Kiera Jas unveiling their latest joint single ‘Remain Strange’. The track builds on the chemistry first heard in their 2025 release ‘Old Expressions’, expanding their shared musical language into something brighter, looser and more celebratory.

At its core, ‘Remain Strange’ is a song about connection, specifically the kind that forms beyond surface-level encounters. It explores the moment when friendships move past small talk and into something more meaningful, where individuality is not just accepted but actively encouraged. That sense of emotional openness has become a defining characteristic of the duo’s work together.

“Remain Strange is past the gate of first impressions and beyond the subject of the weather,” Jack explains. “It’s for the friends who take the leap with you, who notice something special and help reveal it.”

Kiera Jas expands on the sentiment, grounding the song in everyday experience. “Having supportive people in your circle is so important, and this song really shares that feeling of someone having your back when you need it,” she says. “I hope it makes people feel like calling their best friends to plan a silly adventure together.”

Musically, ‘Remain Strange’ leans into a light, buoyant arrangement that reflects its lyrical optimism. It opens with a gentle guitar figure before Kiera’s spontaneous laugh sets a relaxed, intimate tone. The track then unfolds with playful instrumentation, including a piano motif that lingers long after the song ends. Kiera describes these details as intentional, subtle reminders of the song’s message to embrace individuality in everyday moments.

The recording process itself mirrored the song’s free-spirited energy. Developed over a long and creatively unrestrained studio session, the track came together through experimentation and instinct. “Recording this song was a true creative adventure,” Kiera says. “We played drums in the lounge room, searched the upright piano for the riff, and tracked some banjo in the big room.” That approach gives the finished recording a tactile, lived-in quality, aligning with the duo’s preference for organic, homespun textures.

The pair worked with WAM 2025 Producer of the Year Dylan Ollivierre, whose credits include work with Grentperez, Meg Mac and Holy Holy. Mastering was handled by George Georgiadis at Little Wing Sound, known for projects with Matt Corby, Lotte Gallagher and The Rions. Together, the production team helps frame the duo’s sound without losing the intimacy that defines their collaboration.

Both artists bring established solo identities into the partnership. Whiskey Jack, the project of Jack Dacheff, has built a reputation across the Australian folk and alt-country landscape for his measured vocal delivery and reflective songwriting. His style draws on Americana traditions while maintaining a distinctly local sensibility. In 2025, he received the WAM Country Song of the Year award for ‘Wild Card’, a recognition that followed his selection by Angus & Julia Stone for the Wild Turkey House of Music mentorship program.

Kiera Jas, originally from Margaret River, has emerged as a vibrant presence in Australian folk-rock. Her music blends melodic accessibility with introspective themes, delivered through a multi-instrumental approach that has resonated across Triple J Unearthed and ABC platforms. Her live credentials are equally strong, having supported Missy Higgins, Spacey Jane and The Paper Kites, while also appearing at Groovin’ The Moo and the Nannup Music Festival, where she received the Festival Directors Award in 2023.

Their collaboration grew organically within the Boorloo, Perth music community, where overlapping line-ups and shared creative circles brought them together. Their first joint release, ‘Old Expressions’, introduced audiences to their complementary dynamic, pairing lilting harmonies with understated instrumentation including cello and acoustic textures. The song examined evolving relationships and the comfort found in familiarity, setting the foundation for what has now become an ongoing creative partnership.

Since then, Whiskey Jack and Kiera Jas have extended their collaboration beyond recordings, performing together across Perth venues and curating their own intimate event series, Soak in the Folk, in Fremantle. The shows have reinforced their reputation for creating spaces that prioritise connection, both between artists and audiences.

‘Remain Strange’ represents the next step in that evolution. It retains the emotional sincerity of their earlier work while introducing a more playful, expansive sonic palette. The result is a track that feels both personal and communal, anchored in the idea that authenticity is something to be protected and shared.

As the Western Australian music community continues to gain national attention, collaborations like this highlight the depth of talent emerging from the region. For Whiskey Jack and Kiera Jas, ‘Remain Strange’ is not just another release, it is a reflection of a partnership grounded in trust, creativity and a shared belief in the value of staying true to oneself.

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