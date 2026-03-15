Josiah And The Bonnevilles Releases “Mountain Girl” Ahead Of New Album As Is - Noise11.com

East Tennessee singer-songwriter Josiah And The Bonnevilles previews his forthcoming album As Is with the tender new single “Mountain Girl”, arriving ahead of the May 8 release on Rounder Records.

by Paul Cashmere

Josiah and the Bonnevilles has unveiled the new single “Mountain Girl”, offering another preview of his forthcoming album As Is, due for release on May 8 through Rounder Records.

The track, co-written with acclaimed Nashville songwriter Natalie Hemby, is a gentle and reflective love song that contrasts the distractions of the modern digital world with the calm simplicity of nature. Built around Leming’s emotionally direct vocal style, “Mountain Girl” leans into a sense of intimacy that has become a defining feature of his work as Josiah and the Bonnevilles.

For Leming, the song also represents the broader philosophy behind the upcoming album. While social media has played a significant role in expanding his audience in recent years, the new material emerged from a deliberate effort to disconnect from the online noise and focus on songwriting.

“The only goal for me is to make something real and honest that can get people through the day,” Leming said when discussing the project. “I gave everything I have for this album. I laid it all on the table, which is what I always want to do.”

As Is is the follow-up to the 2023 album Endurance, the record widely seen as Leming’s breakthrough release. The new album was co-produced by Leming alongside producer Konrad Snyder and draws from an enormous body of material written over the past year. Leming reportedly composed close to 100 songs before narrowing the project down to the ten tracks that ultimately form the final album.

Rather than repeating the largely acoustic palette that defined Endurance, Leming says the new record pushes his sound further. Electric instrumentation features more prominently across the album, reflecting both an evolution in style and a desire to avoid repeating himself creatively.

“I think it would have been hard to keep my excitement to go out on the road with another acoustic record,” he explained. “I needed to work quietly away from the internet. I felt like it was important to pull back this last year and try to understand what’s on my heart.”

“Mountain Girl” arrives following the earlier single “Hell Without The Flames”, which was released with a cinematic video directed by filmmaker George Gallardo Kattah and shot in Bogotá, Colombia. The track quickly gathered attention across the Americana and country press, earning a “Song You Need To Know” nod from Rolling Stone and praise from outlets including Billboard and Country Central.

The momentum reflects the unusual career path Leming has taken over the past two decades. Born in Morristown, Tennessee, Leming began writing songs as a teenager and left high school at 17 to pursue music full time, travelling the United States performing in clubs and coffeehouses while living out of his car.

His national breakthrough came in 2008 when he appeared on American Idol. Although he did not advance to the show’s Top 24, Leming became a fan favourite and soon secured a major label recording deal with Warner Bros. Records.

That deal led to his debut album Come On Kid, released in 2010 after recording sessions in London and Los Angeles. Despite critical interest, the record struggled commercially and Leming soon parted ways with the label, setting off a long period of independent releases and touring.

Over the years Leming reinvented his career under the moniker Josiah and the Bonnevilles, gradually building a following through grassroots touring and online engagement. Albums including On Trial (2018) and Motel Mayday (2021) continued to develop his Americana-leaning sound, while his covers project Country Covers and its sequel attracted significant attention online.

Social media ultimately became a major catalyst for the project’s growth. Leming’s stripped-back cover performances of songs such as “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift and “Ghost” by Justin Bieber gained traction on TikTok, introducing his music to a much wider audience.

The surge in attention translated into live demand. In late 2023 he sold out a three-night run at Nashville’s 3rd and Lindsley venue and subsequently embarked on his first full-scale North American headline tour. In April 2024 he also made his debut appearance at the iconic Grand Ole Opry, sharing the stage with artists including Vince Gill and Carrie Underwood.

Now, with As Is, Leming appears poised to take the next step in that steady climb.

The album will feature ten tracks including Good Boy, Carolina Heart, Going Gone, One Day At A Time, Youth And Dreams, Where It Starts, Mountain Girl, Redline and the title track As Is.

“Mountain Girl” is available now on streaming platforms, with As Is set for release on May 8 via Rounder Records.

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