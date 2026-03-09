Headsend Announce Debut EP Angel Glands And National Tour - Noise11.com

Byron Bay Trio Headsend Set To Expand Their Live Footprint With March EP Release And UK Shows

by Paul Cashmere

Byron Bay three-piece Headsend have confirmed the release of their debut EP Angel Glands, arriving March 27, alongside a run of Australian shows and their first international dates, including a slot at The Great Escape in the UK. Additional UK and European tour dates are expected to follow as the band continues its rapid rise.

Formed around a shared love of raw, high-energy rock, Headsend – Rasmus King, Kyuss King and Bon Soric – have built a reputation primarily on stage. Over the past year, the trio have undertaken more than 40 shows across Australia, supporting Wunderhorse on their sold-out national tour and stepping into arena and stadium spaces alongside global acts Tool and AC/DC. Their live performances, characterised by loud, direct sets and an unflinching connection with audiences, have been central to their growing profile.

The forthcoming EP Angel Glands reflects this live-first approach. Tracks such as Stove and Chugg, along with the recently released single And Angel, capture the intensity and physicality of Headsend’s stage presence. Recorded live in-studio with producer Nick DiDia – known for his work with Pearl Jam, Rage Against the Machine and Stone Temple Pilots – the EP preserves the dynamics of the trio’s live shows, translating the immediacy of their performances into recorded form.

Headsend’s trajectory is a story of earned momentum. Their relentless touring and dedication to live performance have earned them attention from both audiences and industry alike. The band’s upcoming Australian shows, paired with their debut UK appearance at The Great Escape, mark the next step in expanding their footprint overseas while cementing their reputation at home.

The release of Angel Glands comes at a pivotal moment for the band, offering a snapshot of a group already operating at peak intensity on stage, now translating that energy into a recorded format without compromise. For a band that thrives in live settings, the EP serves as both an introduction and a statement of intent.

Headsend – Angel Glands EP – Released March 27

Headsend Tour Dates

Friday March 27 – Howl and Moan – Byron Bay, NSW

Friday April 3 – Tracks Party – Torquay Surf Club – Torquay, VIC

Thursday April 16 – Dead Set – Sydney, NSW

Sunday April 19 – The Northern w/Helmet – Byron Bay, NSW

Thursday April 23 – The Curtin – Melbourne, VIC

Friday May 1 – Tracks Party – Coolangatta Hotel – Coolangatta, QLD

Friday May 15 – The Great Escape – Brighton, UK

