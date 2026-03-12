Tom Busby And Ben Kweller Unite For Rockhampton Hangover - Noise11.com

Tom Busby has stepped out on his own with Rockhampton Hangover, with the Busby Marou songwriter travelling to Texas to record his debut solo album alongside Ben Kweller.

by Paul Cashmere

For more than a decade, Tom Busby has been known as one half of Australian duo Busby Marou, the Queensland act whose blend of acoustic pop and country storytelling has built a loyal audience across the country. With the release of his debut solo album Rockhampton Hangover, Busby has stepped into a new creative chapter, one that unexpectedly took him halfway around the world to record with American singer-songwriter Ben Kweller.

The partnership came together through songwriting sessions that quickly proved something special.

Busby had already spent months writing material for what would become Rockhampton Hangover. Many of the songs were written at home in Queensland, often in quiet moments around the house or beside a campfire. He also worked with a circle of collaborators to refine the ideas, reaching out to writers he respected including Phil Barton, Nash Chambers, Morgan Evans, Jordie Lane, Claire Reynolds, Chris Collins and Ben Abraham.

The plan was to build a pool of songs before deciding how the album would eventually be recorded.

When Busby eventually connected with Ben Kweller, the initial intention was simply to write together. Kweller, who emerged in the late 1990s and became known for albums such as Sha Sha and On My Way, had developed a reputation as both a prolific songwriter and a respected producer.

The chemistry between the two musicians was immediate.

On the first day they wrote together, Busby and Kweller completed four songs before lunchtime. The speed and ease of the collaboration surprised them both and reshaped the direction of the album.

Kweller soon proposed taking on the role of producer.

At that stage Busby had already been planning to work with a producer in Australia, and he initially declined the offer. The practicalities seemed overwhelming. Kweller lived in Texas and Busby was balancing family life in Australia.

When he returned home and told his wife about the opportunity, the decision changed quickly. Busby’s family encouraged him to pursue the collaboration, even though it meant uprooting everything temporarily.

The result was a journey to Dripping Springs, a creative community in the Texas Hill Country outside Austin, where Kweller had built a recording studio on his property.

Kweller’s studio became the home of the Rockhampton Hangover sessions. The building itself was an old railway shed relocated and rebuilt as a recording space, filled with instruments and vintage recording gear Kweller had collected over decades in music.

For Busby, the environment was both inspiring and disarming.

Kweller’s property placed the recording studio between two homes on the ranch. Busby’s family stayed in one house while the Kweller family lived in the other, creating an atmosphere where the recording process blended into daily life. The families shared meals, spent time together and worked side by side during the sessions.

Kweller also brought in long-time collaborator Steve Mazur, who engineered the recordings. The partnership between Kweller and Mazur had shaped several of Kweller’s own albums and gave the project a cohesive sonic direction.

Rockhampton Hangover became the first album recorded at the Texas studio, with Busby describing himself as the first artist to test the space.

The album was built around an organic approach to songwriting and recording. Busby wanted the music to reflect the environment in which the songs were written and the personal stories behind them.

The opening track Cyclone sets the tone for the project, capturing the moment of stepping into an uncertain new phase as Busby explored a solo identity beyond Busby Marou.

Another key song, Waiting For Tomorrow, carries a more personal weight. Busby lost his father shortly before the recording sessions began, while Kweller was dealing with the devastating loss of his son in a car accident. The shared experience of grief shaped the emotional atmosphere of the studio and influenced the writing process.

The song became a reflection on moving forward rather than delaying important decisions, a message that ultimately led Busby to commit fully to recording the album in Texas.

Other songs on Rockhampton Hangover explore similarly reflective themes. Crazy And Lottery, written about Busby’s relationship with his wife, captures the humour and complexity of long-term partnership, while In The Dark moves into a more intimate piano-driven style that Busby had rarely explored in his work with Busby Marou.

Busby also wrote songs such as Built Tough and Someone Strong, drawing on personal experiences and family influences. His father’s advice about resilience became a recurring theme in the lyrics.

While Rockhampton Hangover marks Busby’s first solo album, it also represents a broader shift in his career. Through the process of independently making and releasing the record, Busby gained first-hand experience navigating the modern music industry outside of major label structures.

That experience is already shaping the next phase of Busby Marou.

Busby has revealed that the duo are preparing a new album and plan to release it independently, a move informed by the lessons learned while creating Rockhampton Hangover.

For Busby, the Texas sessions with Ben Kweller provided more than a new record. They offered a chance to step into a different creative space while reaffirming the songwriting instincts that first launched his career.

The collaboration produced an album rooted in personal experience, international partnership and a willingness to follow an opportunity wherever it might lead.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)