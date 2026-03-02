Bob ‘Bongo' Starkie Memorial Concert Footage Expands With New Performances - Noise11.com

Newly released footage from the Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie memorial show at Archie’s Creek Hotel captures more of the Skyhooks guitarist’s enduring legacy and the community that celebrated his life

by Paul Cashmere

Skyhooks’ archivist Peter Green has released further footage from the Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie memorial concert, held at Archie’s Creek Hotel on February 8, 2026, giving music fans and friends of the late Skyhooks guitarist a fuller picture of an afternoon steeped in music, memories and celebration. This additional material highlights Part 3 and Part 4 of the concert, presenting a mix of classic Skyhooks tracks, personal favourites and performances from an ensemble of musicians closely connected to Starkie’s career.

Around 500 people gathered in the regional Victorian venue to honour Starkie, who passed away in November 2025 at 73 after a long battle with leukaemia. Unlike a traditional wake, the event was envisioned as a celebration, reflecting Starkie’s lifelong dedication to live music, his generosity to fellow musicians and the friendships he nurtured across decades of Australian rock.

The newly released footage begins with Part 3 of the concert, featuring performances of All My Friends Are Getting Married and Bob Dylan’s He Was A Friend Of Mine. The stage brought together a distinguished line-up of Australian music figures, including Joe Camilleri, Laura Davidson, John Grant, Frankie J Holden, Pip Joyce, Kim May, Bob Spencer, Imants Strauks, Sasha Theunissen, Wilbur Wilde and Ross Wilson. Each musician brought both technical skill and heartfelt connection to the songs, many of which Starkie had performed alongside for decades.

Part 4 expands the set with additional highlights. While the opening performance of Party To End All Parties, led by Sasha Theunissen and Laura Davidson, was not captured, the footage showcases Chrissy Walters’ vocals on the Skyhooks classic Balwyn Calling. The ensemble-Laura Davidson, John Grant, Pip Joyce, Kim May, Bob Spencer, Imants Strauks, Sasha Theunissen, Chrissy Walters and Wilbur Wilde-delivered renditions imbued with reverence and vitality, keeping alive the energy that Starkie had brought to the band’s legendary performances.

Starkie’s association with Skyhooks began in August 1973 when he replaced his brother Peter Starkie, completing the classic twin-guitar setup with Red Symons. His playing was central to the band’s defining era, including albums such as Living In The 70s and Ego Is Not A Dirty Word, which reshaped the Australian rock landscape by localising storytelling and combining theatrical flair with incisive social commentary. Beyond Skyhooks, Starkie remained an active figure in Melbourne’s music scene, performing at reunion shows, tribute concerts and other live events until illness curtailed plans for a 50th anniversary tour.

The memorial concert demonstrated both the professional and personal impact Starkie had on his peers. Tracks like You Just Like Me ‘Cos I’m Good In Bed and Women In Uniform showcased the continuing relevance of Skyhooks’ catalogue, with vocal contributions from Laura Davidson and Sasha Theunissen reinforcing the songs’ vitality. Frankie J Holden and Ross Wilson delivered performances of Living In The 70s, Hey What’s The Matter and Ego Is Not A Dirty Word, while Bob Spencer’s solo on Wilson’s Come Said The Boy drew sustained applause, embodying decades of shared musical history.

Wilbur Wilde guided the afternoon with warmth and insight, bridging performances with anecdotes that connected the audience to the band’s formative years. Starkie’s family also played a visible role: his partner Chrissy Walters performed Balwyn Calling, and his granddaughter Lucia brought joy to the room with Stevie Wonder’s Sir Duke, a personal favourite of her grandfather.

Organised by Starkie’s daughters, Indiana and Arabella, the Archie’s Creek event was a reflection of his communal ethos. By presenting the memorial as a celebratory concert rather than a somber farewell, it captured the musician’s spirit and provided a space where colleagues, family and fans could unite over the music that defined his life. With Peter Green’s footage now available, the performances are preserved for posterity, allowing audiences both near and far to witness the energy, craftsmanship and legacy of Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie.

