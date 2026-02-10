Bob Starkie Party To End All Parties Celebrates A Skyhooks Life At Archie's Creek - Noise11.com

Skyhooks guitarist Bob Starkie was honoured at the Bob Starkie Party To End All Parties, celebrating his music, his friendships and his lasting impact on Australian rock culture.

by Paul Cashmere

The Bob Starkie Party To End All Parties at Archie’s Creek Hotel on 8 February 2026 delivered a farewell shaped by music, humour and deep affection. Around 450 people filled the regional Victorian venue to capacity, gathering to celebrate the life of Skyhooks guitarist Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie, who passed away in November 2025 at the age of 73 after a long battle with leukemia.

The afternoon was conceived not as a wake, but as a celebration, one that reflected Starkie’s lifelong commitment to live music and community. Friends, family and fans came together to honour a guitarist whose work helped define Australian rock in the 1970s and beyond. Demand was overwhelming, with approximately 1600 people missing out after registering on the standby list.

Skyhooks music naturally formed the backbone of the day. Frankie J. Holden, Ross Wilson and Joe Camilleri delivered performances that underscored how deeply these songs remain woven into Australian cultural memory. Tracks such as Living In The 70s, Ego Is Not A Dirty Word and Hey What’s The Matter resonated with a room that knew every word.

When Wilbur Wilde introduced Ross Wilson as the producer of the first two Skyhooks albums, Wilson corrected him, noting that he produced three. He added that he liked to think of them as the ones with the hits. The exchange captured the tone of the day, affectionate, informed and grounded in shared history.

Several performers had personal connections to Starkie through years of touring and tribute shows. Sasha Theunissen and Laura Davidson brought familiar Skyhooks energy to Women In Uniform and Party To End All Parties. Longtime band member Imants “Freddie” Strauks handled vocals on All My Friends Are Getting Married, delivering a performance steeped in shared experience.

Starkie’s partner Chrissy sang Balwyn Calling, one of the band’s most enduring songs, while his granddaughter Lucia performed Stevie Wonder’s Sir Duke, a known favourite of her grandfather. The moment bridged generations, highlighting Starkie’s life as both musician and family man.

The house band featured John Grant on keyboards, Pip Joyce on guitar, Kim May on bass, with Imants “Freddie” Strauks on drums and Bob Spencer on guitar. Spencer’s solo during Ross Wilson’s Mondo Rock classic Come Said The Boy stood out as a highlight, drawing sustained applause.

Wilbur Wilde served as MC, guiding the afternoon with warmth and humour. Pip Joyce stepped into the vocal spotlight for INXS’ Never Tear Us Apart, dedicating the performance to Starkie. Ross Wilson closed the event with Eagle Rock, a fitting conclusion that united the room in a final shared moment.

Bob Starkie joined Skyhooks in August 1973, completing the classic twin guitar lineup alongside Red Symons. Bob wasn’t the original guitarist. He replaced his brother Peter who left six months after the band started.

Bob’s playing helped shape albums such as Living In The 70s and Ego Is Not A Dirty Word, records that redirected Australian rock toward local stories and attitudes.

Beyond Skyhooks, Starkie remained an active and respected presence in Melbourne’s music community. His commitment to live performance never waned, even as illness interrupted plans for a 50th anniversary Skyhooks tour in early 2025.

The Party To End All Parties was organised by Starkie’s daughters Indiana and Arabella. It reflected the spirit their father carried throughout his career, generous, communal and centred on music. It was the send off Bob Starkie would have loved.

Songs Performed At The Bob Starkie Farewell

Archie’s Creek Hotel, 8 February 2026

Set One

Living In The 70s, vocals Frankie J. Holden

Hey What’s The Matter, vocals Ross Wilson

Ego Is Not A Dirty Word, vocals Ross Wilson

Nadine, vocals Ross Wilson

You Never Can Tell, vocals Frankie J. Holden and Ross Wilson

You Just Like Me ‘Cos I’m Good In Bed, vocals Sasha Theunissen

Women In Uniform, vocals Laura Davidson and Sasha Theunissen

All My Friends Are Getting Married, vocals Freddie Strauks

He Was A Friend Of Mine, vocals Ross Wilson

Set Two

Party To End All Parties, vocals Laura Davidson

Balwyn Calling, vocals Chrissy Walter

Sir Duke, vocals Lucia Starkie

Comeback Again, vocals Ross Wilson

State Of The Heart, vocals Ross Wilson

Shape I’m In, vocals Joe Camilleri

Honeydripper, vocals Joe Camilleri

On The Prowl, vocals Frankie J. Holden

Roll Over Beethoven, vocals Frankie J. Holden

Come Said The Boy, vocals Ross Wilson

Never Tear Us Apart, vocals Pip Joyce

Eagle Rock, vocals Ross Wilson

