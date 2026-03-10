Ross Wilson Leads Final Tribute In Bob “Bongo” Starkie Celebration Footage - Noise11.com

Ross Wilson joins the latest instalment of the Bob “Bongo” Starkie memorial concert series, delivering powerful performances of Come Back Again and Eagle Rock in honour of the late Skyhooks guitarist.

by Paul Cashmere

The final chapter of the online tribute to Bob “Bongo” Starkie has arrived, with Ross Wilson stepping into the spotlight to close the series with a pair of songs that underline Starkie’s deep connections within Australian rock history.

Part 5 of the Bob “Bongo” Starkie celebration concert, recorded at Archie’s Creek Hotel in regional Victoria on 8 February 2026, features Wilson performing Come Back Again and Eagle Rock. During the latter, the performance evolves into Bongo Rock, an affectionate musical nod to Starkie himself and a fitting finale to the concert series honouring the late Skyhooks guitarist.

The memorial event gathered hundreds of friends, fans and fellow musicians to celebrate Starkie’s life following his death in November 2025 at the age of 73 after a lengthy battle with leukaemia. Rather than a traditional memorial service, the afternoon was conceived as a concert celebrating Starkie’s lifelong commitment to Australian music and the relationships he built across decades of performing.

Ross Wilson’s presence carried particular resonance. As the founder of Daddy Cool and the producer of Skyhooks’ first three albums, Wilson played a crucial role in shaping the sound of Australian rock during the 1970s. His song Eagle Rock, originally released by Daddy Cool in 1971, became one of the defining Australian singles of the era and remains a staple of the national songbook.

In the new footage, Wilson first delivers Come Back Again, another classic from the Daddy Cool catalogue. The song, released in 1971, showcased Wilson’s melodic songwriting and helped establish the band as one of the country’s most successful early rock acts. The performance at Archie’s Creek is both celebratory and reflective, acknowledging the shared musical heritage between Wilson and Starkie.

The mood lifts further when Wilson launches into Eagle Rock, a track that has become synonymous with Australian rock history. As the performance progresses, the band shifts into Bongo Rock, creating a playful and affectionate tribute that places Starkie at the centre of the moment. The transition captures the spirit of the afternoon, where reverence for the past was balanced with the humour and camaraderie that characterised Starkie’s life on and off the stage.

The release of Part 5 completes a series of videos documenting the memorial concert, which has gradually been made available online through the efforts of Skyhooks archivist Peter Green and collaborators working to preserve the event for audiences beyond the venue.

Around 500 people attended the Archie’s Creek gathering, with many more following the tribute through the subsequent video releases. Across the earlier parts of the series, a broad cross-section of the Australian music community took part, including Joe Camilleri, Frankie J Holden, Wilbur Wilde, Bob Spencer, Laura Davidson, Sasha Theunissen, Pip Joyce, Kim May, John Grant and Imants “Freddie” Strauks.

These musicians revisited key songs from the Skyhooks catalogue alongside personal favourites associated with Starkie’s career. The house band included several long-time collaborators, with Strauks anchoring the rhythm section alongside Kim May on bass, Pip Joyce and Bob Spencer on guitars, and John Grant on keyboards. Wilbur Wilde served as master of ceremonies, guiding the audience through the performances with anecdotes and reflections drawn from decades in the same musical community.

Starkie joined Skyhooks in August 1973 when he replaced his brother Peter Starkie, forming the band’s twin-guitar partnership with Red Symons. His arrival coincided with the period leading into the release of Living In The 70s, the 1974 album that propelled the band to national prominence and helped reshape Australian popular music.

Produced by Ross Wilson, Living In The 70s delivered a distinctly local voice to rock music, with songs referencing suburban life, Australian characters and cultural landmarks. The album’s success opened the door for a generation of Australian artists to tell their own stories rather than adopting overseas influences.

Throughout the 1970s Skyhooks followed with landmark releases including Ego Is Not A Dirty Word and Straight In A Gay Gay World, albums that cemented the group’s place in Australian music history. Starkie’s guitar work formed an essential part of that sound, balancing the theatrical presentation of the band with tight, melodic rock playing.

Even after the band’s peak chart years, Starkie remained a constant presence in the live music scene, participating in reunion tours and special performances celebrating the Skyhooks legacy. Plans for a 50th anniversary tour were halted due to his illness, yet his connection to audiences endured through the music he helped create.

The Archie’s Creek concert, organised by Starkie’s daughters Indiana and Arabella, reflected the communal spirit that defined his career. Musicians who had shared stages, studios and decades of friendship gathered not only to perform the songs but to honour the man behind them.

With Ross Wilson’s closing performances now available online, the Bob “Bongo” Starkie celebration stands as a document of a remarkable career and a tight-knit musical community. The final footage captures the humour, energy and affection that surrounded Starkie throughout his life, leaving audiences with one last moment of music in his honour.

Special acknowledgement has also been given to organiser Mark Goulding for his extensive work behind the scenes in bringing the tribute together and ensuring the performances continue to reach fans.

