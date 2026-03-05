Vera Blue To Team Again With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra - Noise11.com

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra joins forces with Vera Blue for a one-night-only orchestral reinvention of her most celebrated songs and new material

by Paul Cashmere

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will unites with Vera Blue, for a singular evening where her electronic-infused pop meets the full scale of a symphonic ensemble. After first performing together in 2021, this collaboration returns to Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne, promising a transformative musical experience on Saturday 11 July.

Vera Blue’s catalogue, spanning haunting folk beginnings to platinum-selling electronic pop, will be reimagined with lush orchestral arrangements by acclaimed Australian composer and arranger Alex Turley, known for his work with Rüfüs Du Sol, G Flip, and Parkway Drive. Joining her long-time band members Dave Jenkins and Ross James, the concert promises expansive strings, layered textures, and sweeping arrangements that amplify the emotional resonance and dynamic intensity her music has become known for.

Fresh from the release of her latest single, Go Lucky, a euphoric and dance-charged track that marks the third single from her forthcoming third album, Vera Blue continues to explore larger, more ambitious sonic landscapes. Her voice, capable of moving seamlessly from intimate fragility to arena-filling power, will be elevated within the orchestra’s broad palette, transforming familiar songs like Hold, Regular Touch, and Parallel Desire into cinematic experiences. Her 2019 collaboration with Flume on Rushing Back solidified her as a defining voice in contemporary electronic pop, and ongoing international projects continue to expand her reach.

Speaking about her evolving artistry, Vera Blue reflects on the journey behind her new music. “Performing with the MSO is incredibly special to me. Five years ago, hearing my songs open up through a full orchestra was surreal. That sense of scale and emotion has stayed with me. My music is cinematic at heart, and the orchestra gives it this huge, living, breathing dimension. I can’t wait to share that with everyone.”

Her recent singles, In The Corner and Parallel Desire, signal a creative shift into a more ethereal Nineties-inspired dance and alternative sound. “I’ve moved away from Eighties synth-pop into a space that feels exhilarating,” Vera explains. “I’m using my voice differently, experimenting, and saying things I’ve never said before.” She cites inspiration from Madonna, Kylie Minogue, and Enya, noting the freedom and emotive depth they bring to melody and vocal expression.

The upcoming album, now finished and in the mixing stage, is described by Vera as a collection defined by strength, evolution, and honesty, exploring love, mental health, anger, and introspection. Collaboration has expanded beyond familiar partnerships, inviting fresh energy and experimentation. Her 2025 AFL Grand Final performance, featuring an a cappella moment, highlighted the emotive power of her voice and connected her to a national audience in an unforgettable way.

Vera Blue’s live shows for 2026 will continue to embrace visual storytelling, innovative stage design, and immersive audience experiences. She is especially looking forward to returning to Twilight At Taronga, promising heightened energy, colour, and emotional resonance.

This one-night-only orchestral performance represents a bold reimagining of Vera Blue’s work, offering both long-time fans and new listeners a chance to experience her music through the grandeur of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

Vera Blue x MSO Orchestral Veil Event Details:

Saturday 11 July, 7.30pm, Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne

Tickets on sale Thursday 12 March, 10am, visit mso.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)