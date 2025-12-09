Vanda & Young Global Song Comp Breaks Records As 2025 Top 50 Are Revealed - Noise11.com

The Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition has unveiled its 2025 Top 50 Finalists, marking a historic year for the prestigious initiative named for legendary Australian writers Harry Vanda and George Young. More than 4,000 songs were submitted from 52 countries, a milestone that confirms the competition’s position as one of the most recognised international platforms for contemporary songwriters.

Founded in 2009, the competition has long been aligned with the ethos of its namesakes, who shaped Australian music through their work with The Easybeats and later with AC/DC, as well as their long partnership with Albert Productions. The competition was created to spotlight modern songwriting excellence while supporting Noro Music Therapy, a charity that delivers life-changing programs through music. Since inception, entry fees have generated more than A$2.5 million for Noro, a record figure achieved in 2025 through the extraordinary volume of submissions.

The 2025 judging process brought together the most diverse panel in the competition’s history, with more than 70 experts from across the music landscape contributing. This cohort, composed of A&Rs, writers, artists, managers, publishers and media representatives, reviewed the entries anonymously. Their combined industry insight ensured the final selections reflected the evolving landscape of songwriting across multiple genres and markets.

Organisers noted increased participation from songwriters outside Australia, broadening the competition’s reach and demonstrating its growing international reputation. The geographic diversity of entrants and judges reinforces the competition’s standing as a forward-looking barometer of global songwriting trends.

The overall winner of the 2025 competition will receive A$50,000, thanks to APRA AMCOS, Alberts and Sony Music Publishing. Second prize is A$10,000, courtesy of Banki Haddock Fiora, and third prize provides A$5,000 through the Volume Foundation.

Two emerging songwriter awards will also be presented. The Emerging Australasian Songwriter prize of A$5,000 is supported by AMPAL, while ten Emerging Global Songwriters each receive A$1,000, thanks to Merrick Property Group, Complete Law Pty Ltd, GLOW Music and several anonymous donors.

Additional gear prizes from Australis, representing Gibson Guitars, and Neumann Berlin add further industry-relevant value for the finalists. All awards are determined solely on the strength of the songwriting.

The Top 50 for 2025 represents a wide field of stylistic voices, from electronic innovators to alternative storytellers and emerging pop writers. The entries were assessed for originality, emotional impact and technical skill, criteria that have defined the competition’s reputation for excellence.

The finalists are listed in alphabetical order:

ASHWARYA – Junoon

Bailey Pickles + Jeremy Gregory – Close To Me

Baker Boy – Freak Out [feat. Briggs, Haiku Hands]

Bri Clark – The Wrong Room

Bri Clark – Can’t See It Till You See It

Carla Wehbe – Broke Your Heart

Carla Wehbe – Astro

Charley – Man On The Moon

Che-Leigh Jaffer – Oh, The Humanity!

CLEWS – When You’re Around

Cora – (boy)cott

Cyrus – At The End Of The Day

Daisy Pring – Treading Water

Danielle Lamb – Break My Fall [KEZA]

Edith – Hear From You

Elishia – As Good As It Gets

Elizabeth M. Drummond – I Need No One, I Need Love

Essi – Nostalgic

Hellcat Speedracer – Stay Blessed feat. Legzdina

Hollie Isabella – All I Can Say

Hudson Rose – Changed On Me

Hudson Rose – Dancing On The Tables

Ishan – My Mouth (La La La)

Jordan Laser – 100 Days Of Solitude

Jude York – Almost Me Almost You

Louis Schoorl – Zombie [Lewis Fitzgerald]

Louis Schoorl – Somewhere That Love Grows [Izzy Bizu]

Marlhy – Paint Dry (I’m Fine)

Mathilde Anne – Cigarettes And Anxious Sex

May-A – (I’m Here For The) Girls

Mike Rivett – 7 Triplets

Moira & Claire – No Hesitation

Nathan Hawes – Small Change [Don West]

Ned Houston – Self Defence

Ninajirachi – iPod Touch

Oliver Cronin – Closure

Peptalk – Solar System (feat. Under The Influence)

PJ Harding – Cascadia

Ruel – The Suburbs

Samuel Cromack – Like Love [Ball Park Music]

Seb Szabo – Tangerine (All I Want)

Seb Szabo + Joan & The Giants – Figure It Out

Sergiio – Supabad [feat. Blush’ko]

Stilla – No Man’s Land

Tig – Ferris Wheel

Timothy James Bowen – Thief

Tori Darke – My Boots Made Me Do It

Whakaio Taahi – Scared Of Myself [Alexander Stewart]

Y.O.G.A. – Rodeo [feat. AViVA]

Y.O.G.A. – Down In Boots [feat. Blake O’Connor, Kaylee Bell]

With the Top 50 now confirmed, anticipation builds as the judging process enters its final stage. The winner announcement will again place a global spotlight on songwriting excellence, continuing the legacy established by the competition’s founders and the generations of Australian creators who followed.

Prize announcements and career outcomes from previous years highlight the competition’s role in identifying and supporting writers who go on to make significant contributions to the industry. The 2025 cohort continues this tradition, with finalists representing the current creative pulse of international songwriting.

