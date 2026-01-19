 APRA Professional Development Awards 2026 Finalists Announced - Noise11.com
APRA Professional Development Awards

APRA Professional Development Awards

APRA Professional Development Awards 2026 Finalists Announced

by Paul Cashmere on January 20, 2026

in News,Noise Pro

61 Australian Songwriters And Composers Recognised Across 13 Categories As Career-Shaping Awards Near

by Paul Cashmere

The finalists for the 2026 APRA Professional Development Awards have been unveiled, placing a national spotlight on 61 Australian songwriters and composers whose work spans 13 categories, from Classical and Experimental music through to Country, Hip Hop, Screen Composition and Music Theatre. Administered by APRA AMCOS, the awards continue to stand as one of the most significant development initiatives in the Australian music ecosystem, providing direct and practical investment into creative careers.

The Professional Development Awards, commonly referred to as the PDAs, are structured to deliver tangible outcomes. Each category winner receives $10,000, specifically allocated for professional growth. That funding can be applied to workshops, formal study, composer seminars, co-writing sessions and other career-building activities, either within Australia or internationally. For emerging artists, the award can provide a first serious step into sustained creative practice, while for established writers and composers, it offers an opportunity to deepen skills, expand networks and pursue ambitious projects.

This year’s finalists were selected by a judging panel of more than 50 industry professionals, drawn from across songwriting, composition, performance and music production. The depth of the field reflects the breadth of contemporary Australian music making, with applications covering commercial pop, experimental composition, culturally specific practice and screen-based work.

Among the judges was Danny Harley, known professionally as The Kite String Tangle, who participated in the process for the first time. Harley highlighted the calibre of applications and the considered way finalists approached their professional futures, pointing to a creative community that is strategic, ambitious and clear-eyed about long-term development. His comments underscore a core aim of the PDAs, to encourage artists to think structurally about sustainability, not just output.

The 2026 finalist list includes both widely recognised names and creators working in more specialised fields. In Popular Contemporary, artists such as Eliza Hull, Annie Hamilton, Ruby Gill and Lucy Sugerman sit alongside emerging voices including Babitha, Chitra and REDD. The category, which offers two awards, reflects the diversity of modern songwriting, from intimate, lyric-driven work to broader pop-focused production.

Country and Americana finalists include Queenie, a respected figure in Australian roots music, alongside Dylan Ollivierre, Max Jackson, Sweet Talk’s Soren Walker and Tori Darke. In Dance and Electronic, the shortlist ranges from club-focused producers like Andy Garvey and Dugong Jr to more experimental electronic artists including Fatshaudi and Rromarin.

The Classical and Experimental category features composers such as Jasmin Wing-Yin Leung, Gabriella Smart and Eduardo Cossio, whose work often intersects with contemporary classical practice and interdisciplinary performance. Jazz and Improvised Music finalists include tar player Hamed Sadeghi, Mina Yu and Yutaro Okuda, reflecting Australia’s strong tradition of technically rigorous and globally engaged jazz composition.

Screen Composition continues to be a vital category as Australian film and television output grows. Finalists Darren Lim, Carla Dobbie, Cassie Parke, Josie Mann and Paul Nicolaou represent a cross-section of composers working across drama, documentary and other screen formats.

Music Theatre remains a distinctive feature of the PDAs, supporting large-scale narrative composition. This year’s finalists include works such as My Dad Never Saw The Beatles, Artefact, Adventurers and Murder Horse, demonstrating the breadth of stories being developed for Australian stages.

Two Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander General awards and a Senior category further recognise the importance of First Nations voices across genres. Finalists include Boox Kid, DJ PGZ, J-MILLA, Keely, KYARNA and Zeppelin Hamilton, alongside senior artists such as deborahN, Toni Janke and Russell Smith, acknowledging both emerging and long-standing cultural contributions.

Past recipients of the Professional Development Awards illustrate the program’s long-term impact. Alumni include Gotye, Baker Boy, Angie McMahon, BARKAA, Ngaiire, RVG and Yirrmal, artists whose careers have continued to expand nationally and internationally following their awards.

The 2026 APRA Professional Development Award recipients will be announced on Thursday 12 February 2026, marking the next chapter for a group of creators positioned to shape Australia’s musical future.

The 2026 APRA Professional Development Award finalists are:

Classical/Experimental
Eduardo Cossio
Gabriella Smart
Jasmin Wing-Yin Leung
Lizzy Welsh
Thea Rossen

Country/Americana
Dylan Ollivierre
Max Jackson
Queenie
Soren Walker (Sweet Talk)
Tori Darke

Dance/Electronic
Andy Garvey
Dugong Jr
Fatshaudi
Rromarin
Savannah Osei (Kinder)

Hip Hop/Rap
Chandler Jewels
JJ4K
Kwasi
Yawdoesitall
Zafty

Jazz/Improvised Music
Hamed Sadeghi
Hayley Chan
Jacques Emery
Mina Yu
Yutaro Okuda

Music Theatre
Jules Orcullo – My Dad Never Saw The Beatles
Lincoln Elliott – Artefact
Lucy O’Brien – Adventurers
Max McKenna – Creating Ivy
Tim Hansen – Murder Horse

Popular Contemporary (2 awards)
Annie Hamilton
Babitha
bella amor
Chitra
Don Glori
Eliza Hull
Grace Woodroofe
Lucy Sugerman
REDD.
Ruby Gill

R&B/Soul
Adrian Dzvuke
Ella Thompson
Rita Satch
Setwun
TANISHA

Screen Composition
Cassie Parke
Carla Dobbie
Darren Lim
Josie Mann
Paul Nicolaou

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander General (2 awards)
Alyssa Skye
Boox Kid
DJ PGZ
Emma Sibosado (Saltwater Kin)
Ethan Waters
J-MILLA
Jarulah Slabb
Keely
KYARNA
Zeppelin Hamilton (Velvet Trip)

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Senior
deborahN
Linc Yow Yeh (The Deans of Soul)
Mia Lovelock
Russell Smith
Toni Janke

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition 2025 Top 50 Announcement
Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition 2025 Winners Revealed

The Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition has announced the winners of its 2025 edition, spotlighting songwriting excellence from across Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Scotland, the Netherlands and the United States. With more than 4,000 songs entered from 52 countries, the competition again demonstrated its reach as one of the world's most significant platforms for discovering and supporting contemporary songwriting talent.

24 hours ago
Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition 2025 Top 50 Announcement
Vanda & Young Global Song Comp Breaks Records As 2025 Top 50 Are Revealed

The Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition has unveiled its 2025 Top 50 Finalists, marking a historic year for the prestigious initiative named for legendary Australian writers Harry Vanda and George Young. More than 4,000 songs were submitted from 52 countries, a milestone that confirms the competition's position as one of the most recognised international platforms for contemporary songwriters.

December 9, 2025
SongMakers NSW Coordinator Breanna Jones with Program Manager Reg Harris
SongMakers Program Secures Major Funding Boost For NSW Expansion In 2026 And 2027

SongMakers, the collaborative songwriting program designed to develop young Australian creators, will undergo a significant expansion in New South Wales in 2026 and 2027, following a major funding commitment from Sound NSW. The initiative, operated by APRA AMCOS, has become a core development platform for emerging talent, with a track record of embedding professional creative practice inside Australian schools.

December 9, 2025
Young Victorian musicians perform live on stage at The Espy for SongMakers LIVE 2025
Victoria’s Young Music Talent To Shine At The Espy For SongMakers LIVE Debut

The next generation of Victorian music talent will take centre stage this November when SongMakers LIVE makes its debut at one of Australia's most iconic live music venues, The Espy in St Kilda. On Sunday 23 November, sixteen emerging bands from across the state will showcase their original songs in a special all-ages event designed to give young artists their first taste of performing on a professional stage.

October 30, 2025
Cornel Wilczek and Megan Washington win big at the 2025 Screen Music Awards in Brisbane.
Cornel Wilczek, Megan Washington And Joff Bush Among Major Winners At 2025 Screen Music Awards In Brisbane

The 2025 Screen Music Awards celebrated the best in Australian screen composition at a glittering ceremony at Brisbane's Fortitude Music Hall last night, recognising a powerful year in music for film, TV and games.

October 28, 2025
David Rodriguez, TAWAZ and Ngaiire to take part in African SongHubs 2024
SongHubs Expands to Africa in Historic Collaboration with AMA, CAPASSO and SAMRO

SongHubs, the flagship songwriting program of APRA AMCOS, is set to make history this October with its first-ever edition in Africa. In a groundbreaking partnership, the African Music Academy (AMA), the Composers Authors and Publishers Association (CAPASSO) and the South African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) have joined forces to launch African SongHubs.

September 30, 2025
APRA Screen Music Awards
Adam Gock, Antony Partos, Cassie To, Dinesh Wicks, Jed Kurzel and Mitch Stewart Dominate 2025 Screen Music Award Nominations

The Australian screen composing community will turn its attention to Brisbane this October when the 2025 Screen Music Awards arrive at the Fortitude Music Hall for the very first time.

September 23, 2025