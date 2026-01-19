APRA Professional Development Awards 2026 Finalists Announced - Noise11.com

61 Australian Songwriters And Composers Recognised Across 13 Categories As Career-Shaping Awards Near
by Paul Cashmere
The finalists for the 2026 APRA Professional Development Awards have been unveiled, placing a national spotlight on 61 Australian songwriters and composers whose work spans 13 categories, from Classical and Experimental music through to Country, Hip Hop, Screen Composition and Music Theatre. Administered by APRA AMCOS, the awards continue to stand as one of the most significant development initiatives in the Australian music ecosystem, providing direct and practical investment into creative careers.
The Professional Development Awards, commonly referred to as the PDAs, are structured to deliver tangible outcomes. Each category winner receives $10,000, specifically allocated for professional growth. That funding can be applied to workshops, formal study, composer seminars, co-writing sessions and other career-building activities, either within Australia or internationally. For emerging artists, the award can provide a first serious step into sustained creative practice, while for established writers and composers, it offers an opportunity to deepen skills, expand networks and pursue ambitious projects.
This year’s finalists were selected by a judging panel of more than 50 industry professionals, drawn from across songwriting, composition, performance and music production. The depth of the field reflects the breadth of contemporary Australian music making, with applications covering commercial pop, experimental composition, culturally specific practice and screen-based work.
Among the judges was Danny Harley, known professionally as The Kite String Tangle, who participated in the process for the first time. Harley highlighted the calibre of applications and the considered way finalists approached their professional futures, pointing to a creative community that is strategic, ambitious and clear-eyed about long-term development. His comments underscore a core aim of the PDAs, to encourage artists to think structurally about sustainability, not just output.
The 2026 finalist list includes both widely recognised names and creators working in more specialised fields. In Popular Contemporary, artists such as Eliza Hull, Annie Hamilton, Ruby Gill and Lucy Sugerman sit alongside emerging voices including Babitha, Chitra and REDD. The category, which offers two awards, reflects the diversity of modern songwriting, from intimate, lyric-driven work to broader pop-focused production.
Country and Americana finalists include Queenie, a respected figure in Australian roots music, alongside Dylan Ollivierre, Max Jackson, Sweet Talk’s Soren Walker and Tori Darke. In Dance and Electronic, the shortlist ranges from club-focused producers like Andy Garvey and Dugong Jr to more experimental electronic artists including Fatshaudi and Rromarin.
The Classical and Experimental category features composers such as Jasmin Wing-Yin Leung, Gabriella Smart and Eduardo Cossio, whose work often intersects with contemporary classical practice and interdisciplinary performance. Jazz and Improvised Music finalists include tar player Hamed Sadeghi, Mina Yu and Yutaro Okuda, reflecting Australia’s strong tradition of technically rigorous and globally engaged jazz composition.
Screen Composition continues to be a vital category as Australian film and television output grows. Finalists Darren Lim, Carla Dobbie, Cassie Parke, Josie Mann and Paul Nicolaou represent a cross-section of composers working across drama, documentary and other screen formats.
Music Theatre remains a distinctive feature of the PDAs, supporting large-scale narrative composition. This year’s finalists include works such as My Dad Never Saw The Beatles, Artefact, Adventurers and Murder Horse, demonstrating the breadth of stories being developed for Australian stages.
Two Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander General awards and a Senior category further recognise the importance of First Nations voices across genres. Finalists include Boox Kid, DJ PGZ, J-MILLA, Keely, KYARNA and Zeppelin Hamilton, alongside senior artists such as deborahN, Toni Janke and Russell Smith, acknowledging both emerging and long-standing cultural contributions.
Past recipients of the Professional Development Awards illustrate the program’s long-term impact. Alumni include Gotye, Baker Boy, Angie McMahon, BARKAA, Ngaiire, RVG and Yirrmal, artists whose careers have continued to expand nationally and internationally following their awards.
The 2026 APRA Professional Development Award recipients will be announced on Thursday 12 February 2026, marking the next chapter for a group of creators positioned to shape Australia’s musical future.
The 2026 APRA Professional Development Award finalists are:
Classical/Experimental
Eduardo Cossio
Gabriella Smart
Jasmin Wing-Yin Leung
Lizzy Welsh
Thea Rossen
Country/Americana
Dylan Ollivierre
Max Jackson
Queenie
Soren Walker (Sweet Talk)
Tori Darke
Dance/Electronic
Andy Garvey
Dugong Jr
Fatshaudi
Rromarin
Savannah Osei (Kinder)
Hip Hop/Rap
Chandler Jewels
JJ4K
Kwasi
Yawdoesitall
Zafty
Jazz/Improvised Music
Hamed Sadeghi
Hayley Chan
Jacques Emery
Mina Yu
Yutaro Okuda
Music Theatre
Jules Orcullo – My Dad Never Saw The Beatles
Lincoln Elliott – Artefact
Lucy O’Brien – Adventurers
Max McKenna – Creating Ivy
Tim Hansen – Murder Horse
Popular Contemporary (2 awards)
Annie Hamilton
Babitha
bella amor
Chitra
Don Glori
Eliza Hull
Grace Woodroofe
Lucy Sugerman
REDD.
Ruby Gill
R&B/Soul
Adrian Dzvuke
Ella Thompson
Rita Satch
Setwun
TANISHA
Screen Composition
Cassie Parke
Carla Dobbie
Darren Lim
Josie Mann
Paul Nicolaou
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander General (2 awards)
Alyssa Skye
Boox Kid
DJ PGZ
Emma Sibosado (Saltwater Kin)
Ethan Waters
J-MILLA
Jarulah Slabb
Keely
KYARNA
Zeppelin Hamilton (Velvet Trip)
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Senior
deborahN
Linc Yow Yeh (The Deans of Soul)
Mia Lovelock
Russell Smith
Toni Janke
