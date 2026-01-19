Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition 2025 Winners Revealed - Noise11.com

The Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition has announced the winners of its 2025 edition, spotlighting songwriting excellence from across Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Scotland, the Netherlands and the United States. With more than 4,000 songs entered from 52 countries, the competition again demonstrated its reach as one of the world’s most significant platforms for discovering and supporting contemporary songwriting talent.

A total prize pool of A$80,000 has been awarded across 14 songs, judged anonymously by a panel of more than 70 industry professionals spanning songwriting, publishing, A&R, management, labels and music media. Since its launch in 2009, the competition has also raised more than A$2.5 million for Noro Music Therapy, with entry fees directly funding music therapy services for children and young people facing serious illness and trauma.

First Prize for 2025 has been awarded to Ruel for The Suburbs. The song was written by Ruel alongside Mark Landon, also known as M-Phazes, Elias Danielson, Chelsea Lena and Fran Hall, with production handled by M-Phazes and Danielson. The Suburbs was recognised for its emotional clarity, melodic focus and contemporary songwriting craft, qualities that reflect Ruel’s evolution from prodigious teenage talent to internationally respected artist.

Ruel said it was a privilege to be involved with the Vanda & Young competition and to contribute to the ongoing work of Noro Music Therapy, adding that recognition from such a respected panel of industry professionals was deeply meaningful. The A$50,000 First Prize was presented with the support of APRA AMCOS, Alberts and Sony Music Publishing.

Second Prize, valued at A$10,000 and supported by Banki Haddock Fiora, went to Sydney based producer and songwriter Ninajirachi for iPod Touch. Co written and co produced with Darcy Baylis, the track capped a breakout period for Ninajirachi following international attention and multiple ARIA Award wins for her debut album I Love My Computer. Her recognition at Vanda & Young further underlines the competition’s role in reflecting current shifts in electronic and producer led songwriting.

Third Prize was awarded to Louis Schoorl for Zombie, receiving A$5,000 with the support of Volume Foundation. The song was performed and co written by Lewis Fitzgerald, with co writing and co production from Danny Shah. Judges highlighted the song’s strong structure, emotional weight and clean production, hallmarks of Schoorl’s long standing reputation as a songwriter and producer working across Australia and the United Kingdom.

The Emerging Australasian Songwriter Award, supported by AMPAL, was presented to Jude York for Almost Me, Almost You. Co written with Sarah Aarons and produced by Giorgio Tuinfort, the song is scheduled for release in the coming weeks via Spinnin’ Records. York described the recognition as a profound honour, noting the importance of music therapy in his own life and the significance of supporting Noro through the competition. The award carries a A$5,000 prize.

Ten additional Emerging Global Songwriter Awards of A$1,000 each were presented with the support of Merrick Property Group, Complete Law Pty Ltd, GLOW Music and anonymous donors. This year’s recipients reflected a wide spectrum of styles and voices, reinforcing the competition’s standing as a genuinely global discovery platform.

Emerging Global Songwriter Award recipients were Charley for Man On The Moon, Oliver Cronin for Closure, Mathilde Anne for Cigarettes And Anxious Sex, Carla Wehbe for Broke Your Heart, Marlhy for paint dry (I’M FINE), CYRUS for At The End Of The Day, Bri Clark for The Wrong Room, Hollie Isabella for all i can say, Elishia for As Good As It Gets, and Tig for Ferris Wheel. Each song demonstrated a clear songwriting identity, originality and a strong sense of craft.

The Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition is named in honour of legendary songwriters Harry Vanda and George Young, whose work with The Easybeats and AC/DC helped shape Australian music history. That legacy continues through a competition that balances international reach with a strong commitment to community impact, ensuring that songwriting excellence also delivers tangible social benefit.

