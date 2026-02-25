NATSIMO Announces Three New Lifecycle Grant Streams For Indigenous Creators - Noise11.com

The National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Music Office, NATSIMO, has launched the 2026 round of Lifecycle Grants to support marketing, recording, and touring for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander music creators.

by Paul Cashmere

The National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Music Office, NATSIMO, with the support of Music Australia and APRA AMCOS, has confirmed the return of the Lifecycle Grants for 2026. This year, the initiative expands its reach by offering 35 individual grants across three dedicated streams, specifically designed to empower Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander songwriters, composers, and musicians.

The 2026 programme provides a substantial financial boost to the Indigenous music sector. The marketing stream features 15 grants of $10,000 each to assist with content creation and promotional strategies. For those looking to capture new work, the recording stream offers 10 grants of $20,000 to facilitate professional studio environments and business development. Additionally, the touring stream provides 10 grants of $20,000 to help artists engage with new audiences through live performances.

Sue Ray, Program Manager of NATSIMO, noted that the community currently hosts some of the most exciting talent in the country. She stated that these grants are designed to guide artists through the career journey by providing essential funding for core activities. Ray encouraged all eligible artists to apply, suggesting that receiving a grant can supercharge a career and elevate music to a new level.

NATSIMO has a significant history of fostering Indigenous talent. To date, the Lifecycle portfolio has distributed $670,000 in funding to the community. Previous recipients of this support include high-profile artists such as Baker Boy, Bumpy, also known as Amy Dowd, Akala Newman, Joey Leigh Wagtail, Russell Smith, and Zaachariaha Fielding.

Eligibility for the grants is inclusive, as creators do not need to be members of APRA AMCOS to apply. Artists are also permitted to apply for multiple grant streams. The current application window is open from now until Sunday 3 May, with the funding intended to cover musical activities scheduled between 13 July 2026 and 15 March 2027.

As an Indigenous-led initiative, NATSIMO continues to act as the peak body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander music creators, advocating for a self-determined and thriving arm of the Australian music industry. This latest project has been assisted by the Australian Government through Music Australia.

Further information regarding eligibility and the application process can be found at the official NATSIMO website.

Important Dates

Applications close Sunday 3 May 2026

Funding activity period 13 July 2026 to 15 March 2027

