SongHubs Academy Townsville Launches With Cameron Deyell Curating Six Week Songwriting Program - Noise11.com

SongHubs Academy will make its Townsville debut with Cameron Deyell leading a six week collaborative songwriting program in partnership with the North Australian Festival Of Arts.

by Paul Cashmere

Expressions of interest have opened for the first SongHubs Academy program in Townsville, with guitarist, composer and producer Cameron Deyell set to curate the six week initiative in collaboration with the North Australian Festival Of Arts.

The program will run weekly from Thursday 23 April through to 28 May, offering 12 local music creators the opportunity to develop songwriting skills in a collaborative studio environment. Sessions will take place each Thursday evening from 7pm to 9pm at the North Australian Festival Of Arts headquarters in Townsville.

Songwriters, musicians and producers aged 18 and over are invited to apply, including members of music rights organisation APRA AMCOS. Applications close on Sunday 22 March.

The SongHubs Academy initiative is designed to support emerging writers by placing them in a professional creative setting where collaboration becomes central to the songwriting process. Participants work closely with mentors and fellow writers to develop ideas, refine craft and gain a deeper understanding of the modern music industry.

Adam Townsend, Director of Writer Services at APRA AMCOS, said the program offers practical pathways for emerging talent.

“SongHubs Academy is a one of a kind program tailored toward aspiring and emerging songwriters,” Townsend said. “It provides the tools, knowledge and connections needed to further their craft and career in the music industry in a collaborative environment, so it’s a must for anyone looking to take the next step.”

The Townsville program will be hosted inside the newly established GEMS studio at the North Australian Festival Of Arts. Artistic Director Kyle Page said the partnership represents a major opportunity for northern Australian musicians.

“There are extraordinary songwriters across the north, and we’re thrilled to partner with APRA AMCOS to bring SongHubs Academy to Townsville for the first time,” Page said. “At NAFA we are deeply committed to investing in local artists and building pathways for creatives to develop their craft here in the region. Opportunities like this strengthen the creative ecosystem of the north and support the next generation of artists to grow and thrive.”

Curator Cameron Deyell brings extensive international experience to the program. A versatile guitarist, composer and producer, Deyell’s career has moved across recorded music, contemporary dance, film and live performance. He is also a member of the avant punk band Liars, who record for Mute Records.

Beyond his band work, Deyell has collaborated with some of Australia’s most recognised artists including Lior, Missy Higgins and Sia. He worked as a performer and producer on Sia’s album This Is Acting, a release that went on to achieve double platinum status and earned a Grammy nomination.

Deyell said he is eager to work directly with songwriters from the region.

“I can’t wait to get into the studio with Townsville’s songwriters and hear what’s been brewing,” he said. “Having SongHubs Academy for the first time in the region is a fantastic opportunity and I’m looking forward to diving in with everyone. The north doesn’t sound like anywhere else, this is going to be something special.”

SongHubs began in 2013 as an initiative to bring together songwriters and producers in professional studio environments. Since then the program has expanded significantly, connecting more than 2,000 songwriters from Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand across more than 30 locations globally.

What began as a traditional writing camp has evolved into a collaborative program focused on long term career development. Participants gain industry contacts, songwriting experience and the potential to produce commercially viable music.

The SongHubs network has already generated more than 6,000 tracks in multiple languages, including Brazilian, Indian, Korean, Māori and First Nations languages. Collaborators across the wider SongHubs program have included Briggs, Chaii, Courtney Barnett, GFlip, Lindsay Rimes, Sarah Aarons and Troye Sivan.

The Townsville SongHubs Academy project has been supported by the Australian Government through Music Australia.

Expressions of interest for the program are open now, with applications closing Sunday 22 March.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)