 SongHubs Academy Townsville Launches With Cameron Deyell Curating Six Week Songwriting Program - Noise11.com
SongHubs

SongHubs

SongHubs Academy Townsville Launches With Cameron Deyell Curating Six Week Songwriting Program

by Paul Cashmere on March 10, 2026

in News,Noise Pro

SongHubs Academy will make its Townsville debut with Cameron Deyell leading a six week collaborative songwriting program in partnership with the North Australian Festival Of Arts.

by Paul Cashmere

Expressions of interest have opened for the first SongHubs Academy program in Townsville, with guitarist, composer and producer Cameron Deyell set to curate the six week initiative in collaboration with the North Australian Festival Of Arts.

The program will run weekly from Thursday 23 April through to 28 May, offering 12 local music creators the opportunity to develop songwriting skills in a collaborative studio environment. Sessions will take place each Thursday evening from 7pm to 9pm at the North Australian Festival Of Arts headquarters in Townsville.

Songwriters, musicians and producers aged 18 and over are invited to apply, including members of music rights organisation APRA AMCOS. Applications close on Sunday 22 March.

The SongHubs Academy initiative is designed to support emerging writers by placing them in a professional creative setting where collaboration becomes central to the songwriting process. Participants work closely with mentors and fellow writers to develop ideas, refine craft and gain a deeper understanding of the modern music industry.

Adam Townsend, Director of Writer Services at APRA AMCOS, said the program offers practical pathways for emerging talent.

“SongHubs Academy is a one of a kind program tailored toward aspiring and emerging songwriters,” Townsend said. “It provides the tools, knowledge and connections needed to further their craft and career in the music industry in a collaborative environment, so it’s a must for anyone looking to take the next step.”

The Townsville program will be hosted inside the newly established GEMS studio at the North Australian Festival Of Arts. Artistic Director Kyle Page said the partnership represents a major opportunity for northern Australian musicians.

“There are extraordinary songwriters across the north, and we’re thrilled to partner with APRA AMCOS to bring SongHubs Academy to Townsville for the first time,” Page said. “At NAFA we are deeply committed to investing in local artists and building pathways for creatives to develop their craft here in the region. Opportunities like this strengthen the creative ecosystem of the north and support the next generation of artists to grow and thrive.”

Curator Cameron Deyell brings extensive international experience to the program. A versatile guitarist, composer and producer, Deyell’s career has moved across recorded music, contemporary dance, film and live performance. He is also a member of the avant punk band Liars, who record for Mute Records.

Beyond his band work, Deyell has collaborated with some of Australia’s most recognised artists including Lior, Missy Higgins and Sia. He worked as a performer and producer on Sia’s album This Is Acting, a release that went on to achieve double platinum status and earned a Grammy nomination.

Deyell said he is eager to work directly with songwriters from the region.
“I can’t wait to get into the studio with Townsville’s songwriters and hear what’s been brewing,” he said. “Having SongHubs Academy for the first time in the region is a fantastic opportunity and I’m looking forward to diving in with everyone. The north doesn’t sound like anywhere else, this is going to be something special.”

SongHubs began in 2013 as an initiative to bring together songwriters and producers in professional studio environments. Since then the program has expanded significantly, connecting more than 2,000 songwriters from Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand across more than 30 locations globally.

What began as a traditional writing camp has evolved into a collaborative program focused on long term career development. Participants gain industry contacts, songwriting experience and the potential to produce commercially viable music.

The SongHubs network has already generated more than 6,000 tracks in multiple languages, including Brazilian, Indian, Korean, Māori and First Nations languages. Collaborators across the wider SongHubs program have included Briggs, Chaii, Courtney Barnett, GFlip, Lindsay Rimes, Sarah Aarons and Troye Sivan.

The Townsville SongHubs Academy project has been supported by the Australian Government through Music Australia.

Expressions of interest for the program are open now, with applications closing Sunday 22 March.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

APRA-CISAC-Sydney-L-R Dean Ormston - John Graham - Jenny Morris - Gadi Oron - Jennifer Brown Photo Credit Tori Hyland
APRA AMCOS And SOCAN Call For Creator Protections In Artificial Intelligence Era

APRA AMCOS and SOCAN have issued a joint statement during the visit of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to Australia, urging governments to ensure songwriters and composers are protected as Artificial Intelligence reshapes the global creative economy.

7 days ago
Image L-R Dean Ormston APRA AMCOS, Jennifer Brown SOCAN, Gadi Oron CISAC Credit Tori Hyland
APRA And CISAC Mark 100 Years As Global Copyright Leaders Convene In Sydney

APRA and CISAC unite in Sydney to celebrate a century of creators' rights advocacy, with APRA and CISAC confronting the accelerating impact of Generative AI on the global creative economy.

March 4, 2026
LIFECYCLE image. Credit_ Gling Hunt
NATSIMO Announces Three New Lifecycle Grant Streams For Indigenous Creators

The National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Music Office, NATSIMO, has launched the 2026 round of Lifecycle Grants to support marketing, recording, and touring for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander music creators.

February 25, 2026
2025 recipient Ash Hills photo by Chloe Hall
2026 Lighthouse Award Opens Applications For Women And Gender Diverse Artist Managers

The 2026 Lighthouse Award, honouring Linda Gebar, offers a $5,000 grant to support the next generation of Australian music managers

February 24, 2026
APRA 100
APRA Marks 100 Years of Australian and New Zealand Songwriting

A Century of Music Rights and Cultural Impact Celebrated with Awards, Anthology and Digital Timeline

January 28, 2026
APRA Professional Development Awards
APRA Professional Development Awards 2026 Finalists Announced

61 Australian Songwriters And Composers Recognised Across 13 Categories As Career-Shaping Awards Near

January 20, 2026
Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition 2025 Top 50 Announcement
Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition 2025 Winners Revealed

The Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition has announced the winners of its 2025 edition, spotlighting songwriting excellence from across Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Scotland, the Netherlands and the United States. With more than 4,000 songs entered from 52 countries, the competition again demonstrated its reach as one of the world's most significant platforms for discovering and supporting contemporary songwriting talent.

January 19, 2026