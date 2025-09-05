Oasis Release ‘Wonderwall (Live from Dublin, 16 August ’25)’ Ahead of Australian Live ‘25 Tour - Noise11.com

Oasis have unveiled a new live recording, “Wonderwall (Live from Dublin, 16 August ’25)”, giving fans another taste of the band’s historic Oasis Live ‘25 Tour, which has been electrifying audiences worldwide. The track was captured during the first of two sold-out nights at Dublin’s Croke Park, where over 160,000 fans celebrated the band’s first Irish performances since 2009.

The Dublin shows have already been lauded as some of the most iconic in Irish music history, with Dublin Live dubbing them “the most celebratory concert in Irish music history.” Oasis, widely regarded as one of the defining bands of the 1990s, continue to prove their enduring appeal, with both fans and critics describing the reunion as nothing short of monumental.

Having already completed 22 of the 41 scheduled shows, the Live ‘25 Tour has been met with overwhelming acclaim. The Sunday Times called it “the biggest rock comeback in history,” while Rolling Stone UK declared it “the cultural moment of the year – possibly even the decade.” The North American leg has been equally impressive, with sold-out performances in Toronto, Chicago, and East Rutherford, capped by upcoming shows at The Rose Bowl, Los Angeles, and Mexico City, before the tour returns to London’s iconic Wembley Stadium for two nights.

The release of “Wonderwall (Live from Dublin, 16 August ’25)” follows a string of recent live tracks, including “Bring It On Down (Live from Edinburgh, 9 August ’25),” “Slide Away (Live from Cardiff, 4 July ’25),” “Cigarettes & Alcohol (Live from Manchester, 11 July ’25),” and “Little By Little (Live from London, 2 August ’25).” Each track has captured the raw energy and enduring spirit of Oasis on stage, demonstrating why their return has been hailed as one of rock’s most triumphant reunions.

While the tour continues to draw international attention, Oasis have also dominated the UK charts. Ahead of their Dublin shows, the band’s singles compilation album Time Flies… 1994-2009 claimed the Number 1 spot on the Official UK Album Charts for the third week in 2025. Their classic 1995 album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, charted at Number 3, while their debut Definitely Maybe rounded out the triple at Number 7. (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? has now been certified 18x Platinum by the BPI, marking over 5.4 million domestic sales—a testament to its enduring legacy.

The band’s momentum continues with the forthcoming Deluxe 30th Anniversary Edition of (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?, set for release on October 3. This special edition will include new unplugged versions of classic tracks, offering fans both nostalgia and fresh perspectives on some of the band’s most beloved songs.

Oasis will be joined by special guests Ball Park Music for a series of dates across Melbourne and Sydney:

Fri 31 Oct – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Sat 1 Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Tue 4 Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Fri 7 Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney

Sat 8 Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney

Resale tickets are available via www.oasisinet.com.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)