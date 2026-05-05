Oliver Tree Announces Massive Global Headline Tour In Support Of New Album Love You Madly, Hate You Badly - Noise11 Music News

Oliver Tree confirms an expansive worldwide headline tour in support of his fourth studio album Love You Madly, Hate You Badly, with the genre-blurring artist set to bring his cinematic live show to Australia and New Zealand this October as part of a run that spans all seven continents.

by Paul Cashmere

Oliver Tree has confirmed a sweeping global headline tour in support of his newly released fourth studio album Love You Madly, Hate You Badly, with dates stretching across multiple continents and a dedicated Australia and New Zealand leg locked in for October 2026.

The tour begins in Mexico City on 30 May 2026, before moving through North and South America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia and festival appearances, ultimately positioning Tree’s most ambitious live production to date as a genuinely global undertaking. The Australian and New Zealand shows will open in Brisbane on 2 October at Fortitude Music Hall, before moving through Melbourne, Auckland, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth.

Oliver Tree’s announcement confirms a major world tour in direct support of Love You Madly, Hate You Badly, released 24 April 2026. The project marks his fourth studio album and his first full-length release issued independently through Alien Boy Records following his exit from Atlantic Records.

The tour represents a significant escalation in scale for Tree, whose live shows have previously combined performance art, satire, stunt-driven visuals and high-energy genre crossover performances. The 2026 run extends that approach across an unprecedented geographic footprint.

The timing places Tree in a strong post-release cycle, with Love You Madly, Hate You Badly already framed as his most expansive artistic statement to date. The album was recorded across multiple countries and continents over a two-year period, shaping a sonic palette influenced by global instrumentation, electronic production and alternative pop structures.

The tour launch in Mexico City on 30 May is followed by a steady international rollout that includes major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Sydney and Shanghai, alongside festival appearances including Pohoda Festival and G! Festival.

Oliver Tree Nickell first emerged from Santa Cruz, California, initially releasing music under the Tree moniker before signing to Atlantic Records in 2017 following viral traction with When I’m Down. His debut studio album Ugly Is Beautiful arrived in 2020, establishing his blend of internet-era humour, alternative pop hooks and visual performance identity.

He followed with Cowboy Tears in 2022 and Alone in a Crowd in 2023, each expanding his stylistic range from electronic-inflected pop to country-influenced experimentation and high-concept narrative songwriting. Love You Madly, Hate You Badly continues that trajectory, positioning Tree as an artist increasingly operating at the intersection of music, film, and performance art.

Tree’s career has also been marked by viral streaming success, with tracks such as Life Goes On and Miss You extending his global reach beyond traditional alternative markets into mainstream pop and electronic audiences.

While Tree’s fanbase has consistently embraced his theatrical approach, large-scale global touring of this scope presents logistical and artistic challenges. The inclusion of territories such as China, multiple European festival slots, and even placeholder listings for Japan, South Africa and Antarctica highlights both the ambition and fluidity of the schedule.

In broader industry terms, the tour reflects a shift toward album cycles built around experiential touring models, where recorded music functions as the foundation for immersive live storytelling rather than standalone product cycles.

With presales beginning imminently and a worldwide rollout extending into late 2026, Oliver Tree is positioning Love You Madly, Hate You Badly as both a recorded work and a long-form performance project. If the scale of the itinerary holds, this tour will represent the most geographically expansive chapter of his career to date, reinforcing his reputation as one of modern alternative pop’s most unconventional live performers.

TOUR DATES

2 October – Brisbane, AU – Fortitude Music Hall

3 October – Melbourne, AU – Forum Melbourne

6 October – Auckland, NZ – Auckland Town Hall

7 October – Sydney, AU – Enmore Theatre

8 October – Adelaide, AU – Hindley Street Music Hall

10 October – Perth, AU – Metro City

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