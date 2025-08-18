On This Day In Music 19 August - Noise11.com

Major music events from 19 August. On this day in music history:

Events

1918: Irving Berlin’s Yip Yip Yaphank opened in New York.

1964: The Beatles began their first North American tour at San Francisco’s Cow Palace.

1966: Beatles’ Memphis concert disrupted by protests, fruit-throwing, and firecrackers.

1967: Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love” hit No. 1 in the US.

1968: The Monkees aired their final TV episode.

1969: Arlo Guthrie’s Alice’s Restaurant film premiered.

1969: Jefferson Airplane, Joni Mitchell, Crosby & Stills appeared on The Dick Cavett Show.

1972: NBC debuted The Midnight Special.

1973: Rita Coolidge married Kris Kristofferson in Malibu.

1974: John Lennon-produced Harry Nilsson album Pussy Cats released.

1978: Commodores’ “Three Times a Lady” hit No. 1 UK.

1979: The Knack’s “My Sharona” reached US No. 1.

1980: Toronto riot after Alice Cooper canceled a show.

1988: Jukebox “most played” songs named: Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” & Elvis’ “Hound Dog.”

2008: Lady Gaga released debut album The Fame.

2013: Richie Havens’ ashes scattered at Woodstock site.

2016: Tony Bennett statue unveiled in San Francisco.

Births

1939: Ginger Baker (Cream drummer)

1940: Johnny Nash (“I Can See Clearly Now”)

1945: Ian Gillan (Deep Purple singer)

1951: John Deacon (Queen bassist)

1969: Nate Dogg (rapper)

1980: Darius Danesh (Scottish singer-songwriter)

1983: Missy Higgins (Australian singer-songwriter)

1987: John Ryan (US singer-songwriter/producer)

1989: Lil’ Romeo (rapper, actor)

Deaths

1979: Dorsey Burnette (rockabilly singer, 46)

2001: Betty Everett (“The Shoop Shoop Song,” 61)

2008: LeRoi Moore (Dave Matthews Band saxophonist, 46)

2013: Cedar Walton (jazz pianist, 79)

2017: Bea Wain (pop vocalist, 100)

2019: Larry “The Mole” Taylor (Canned Heat bassist, 77)

2022: Warren Bernhardt (pianist/composer, 83)

2023: Gloria Coates (composer, 89)

Album Releases (August 19)

1968: Stack-O-Tracks – The Beach Boys

1970: Close to You – The Carpenters

1974: Pussy Cats – Harry Nilsson (produced by John Lennon)

1974: So Far – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

1974: Welcome Back My Friends to the Show That Never Ends… – Emerson, Lake & Palmer

1997: The Dance – Fleetwood Mac (live reunion album)

2008: The Fame – Lady Gaga

Single Releases (August 19)

1967: “All You Need Is Love” – The Beatles (US #1)

1978: “Three Times a Lady” – The Commodores (UK #1)

1979: “My Sharona” – The Knack (US #1)

1983: “Islands in the Stream” – Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton

2006: “Before He Cheats” – Carrie Underwood

2015: “What They Want” – Russ

2018: “8 Letters” – Why Don’t We

2022: “Pink Venom” – BLACKPINK

2022: “Bunny” – Ricky Montgomery

