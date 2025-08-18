On This Day In Music 19 August - Noise11.com

Major music events from 19 August. On this day in music history:
Events
1918: Irving Berlin’s Yip Yip Yaphank opened in New York.
1964: The Beatles began their first North American tour at San Francisco’s Cow Palace.
1966: Beatles’ Memphis concert disrupted by protests, fruit-throwing, and firecrackers.
1967: Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love” hit No. 1 in the US.
1968: The Monkees aired their final TV episode.
1969: Arlo Guthrie’s Alice’s Restaurant film premiered.
1969: Jefferson Airplane, Joni Mitchell, Crosby & Stills appeared on The Dick Cavett Show.
1972: NBC debuted The Midnight Special.
1973: Rita Coolidge married Kris Kristofferson in Malibu.
1974: John Lennon-produced Harry Nilsson album Pussy Cats released.
1978: Commodores’ “Three Times a Lady” hit No. 1 UK.
1979: The Knack’s “My Sharona” reached US No. 1.
1980: Toronto riot after Alice Cooper canceled a show.
1988: Jukebox “most played” songs named: Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” & Elvis’ “Hound Dog.”
2008: Lady Gaga released debut album The Fame.
2013: Richie Havens’ ashes scattered at Woodstock site.
2016: Tony Bennett statue unveiled in San Francisco.
Births
1939: Ginger Baker (Cream drummer)
1940: Johnny Nash (“I Can See Clearly Now”)
1945: Ian Gillan (Deep Purple singer)
1951: John Deacon (Queen bassist)
1969: Nate Dogg (rapper)
1980: Darius Danesh (Scottish singer-songwriter)
1983: Missy Higgins (Australian singer-songwriter)
1987: John Ryan (US singer-songwriter/producer)
1989: Lil’ Romeo (rapper, actor)
Deaths
1979: Dorsey Burnette (rockabilly singer, 46)
2001: Betty Everett (“The Shoop Shoop Song,” 61)
2008: LeRoi Moore (Dave Matthews Band saxophonist, 46)
2013: Cedar Walton (jazz pianist, 79)
2017: Bea Wain (pop vocalist, 100)
2019: Larry “The Mole” Taylor (Canned Heat bassist, 77)
2022: Warren Bernhardt (pianist/composer, 83)
2023: Gloria Coates (composer, 89)
Album Releases (August 19)
1968: Stack-O-Tracks – The Beach Boys
1970: Close to You – The Carpenters
1974: Pussy Cats – Harry Nilsson (produced by John Lennon)
1974: So Far – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
1974: Welcome Back My Friends to the Show That Never Ends… – Emerson, Lake & Palmer
1997: The Dance – Fleetwood Mac (live reunion album)
2008: The Fame – Lady Gaga
Single Releases (August 19)
1967: “All You Need Is Love” – The Beatles (US #1)
1978: “Three Times a Lady” – The Commodores (UK #1)
1979: “My Sharona” – The Knack (US #1)
1983: “Islands in the Stream” – Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton
2006: “Before He Cheats” – Carrie Underwood
2015: “What They Want” – Russ
2018: “8 Letters” – Why Don’t We
2022: “Pink Venom” – BLACKPINK
2022: “Bunny” – Ricky Montgomery
