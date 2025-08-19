On This Day In Music 20 August - Noise11.com

Here are the major music events, births, deaths and album releases for 20 August:

Events

1965 – The Rolling Stones scored their fourth US No.1 single with “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”.

1967 – The New York Times reported on “The New Rock,” acknowledging the cultural shift of psychedelic rock.

1968 – Ringo Starr temporarily quit The Beatles during the White Album sessions; Paul McCartney played drums on “Back in the U.S.S.R.”

1973 – The Rolling Stones released Goats Head Soup in the UK, featuring “Angie.”

1977 – Elvis Presley’s funeral took place at Graceland, with thousands gathering outside.

1983 – Ramones released their seventh album Subterranean Jungle.

1986 – Steve Winwood went to No.1 on the US singles chart with “Higher Love”.

1988 – Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (E Street Band singer/guitarist) married in New Jersey.

1994 – Oasis released their debut album Definitely Maybe in the UK, which would become the fastest-selling debut in British history at the time.

2000 – In the UK, Craig David went to No.1 with “Fill Me In” at just 19 years old.

2013 – Elmore Leonard, legendary author whose works inspired music and films, died aged 87.

Births

1905 – Thomas “Fats” Waller, jazz pianist and composer (Ain’t Misbehavin’).

1923 – Jim Reeves, American country crooner (He’ll Have to Go).

1941 – Tom Coster, keyboardist (Santana, Vital Information).

1947 – Jim Pankow, trombone player, songwriter, and founding member of Chicago.

1948 – Robert Plant, lead singer of Led Zeppelin.

1949 – Phil Lynott, bassist/singer of Thin Lizzy.

1952 – Doug Fieger, guitarist/vocalist of The Knack (My Sharona).

1966 – Dimebag Darrell, guitarist of Pantera and Damageplan.

1979 – Jamie Cullum, British jazz-pop singer-songwriter.

Deaths

1991 – Steve Clark, guitarist of Def Leppard, died at age 30.

1992 – Bobby Ramirez, drummer for Iron Butterfly, was killed in a fight at age 39.

2001 – Norman Granz, American jazz impresario and founder of Verve Records, died aged 83.

2016 – Matt Roberts, guitarist of 3 Doors Down, died at 38.

2018 – Ed King, guitarist for Lynyrd Skynyrd and co-writer of “Sweet Home Alabama”, died at 68.

Album Releases (August 20)

1973 – The Rolling Stones – Goats Head Soup (UK release).

1983 – Ramones – Subterranean Jungle.

1994 – Oasis – Definitely Maybe (UK release).

2002 – Coldplay – A Rush of Blood to the Head (Japan release, ahead of worldwide rollout).

Single Releases (August 20)

1965 – The Rolling Stones – “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (US).

1968 – The Doors – “Hello, I Love You” hits No.1 in the US charts.

1986 – Steve Winwood – “Higher Love” hits US No.1.

1990 – George Michael – “Praying for Time”.

2001 – Destiny’s Child – “Bootylicious” released worldwide.

