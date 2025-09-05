On This Day in Music History – September 6 - Noise11.com

September 6 has marked several pivotal moments in music history, from landmark chart successes to the birthdays of future icons. On this day, The Beatles dominated the UK charts, Jimi Hendrix performed a career-shaping set in London, and Elton John scored hits that would cement his place as one of the world’s greatest songwriters. Roger Waters, David Allan Coe and Dolores O’Riordan were all born on September 6, each leaving a lasting imprint on rock, country and alternative music. With legendary performances, celebrated births and classic album releases, September 6 is a day that continues to resonate across decades of music history.

🎵 Events

1965 – The Beatles take the top spot on the UK charts with “Help!”

1968 – Jimi Hendrix plays a legendary performance at the Roundhouse in London.

1970 – Jimi Hendrix plays his final UK show at the Isle of Fehmarn Festival in Germany.

1975 – Glen Campbell tops the US charts with “Rhinestone Cowboy.”

1979 – Led Zeppelin release In Through the Out Door in the UK.

1986 – Elton John has a UK No.1 album with Leather Jackets.

1994 – Oasis release their debut single “Live Forever” in the US.

2000 – Madonna’s “Music” tops the UK chart.

2011 – George Michael cancels tour dates due to illness.

🎂 Birthdays

1925 – Jimmy Reed, blues musician.

1943 – Roger Waters, bassist, songwriter, and founding member of Pink Floyd.

1939 – David Allan Coe, outlaw country singer-songwriter.

1948 – Claydes Charles Smith, guitarist for Kool & the Gang.

1961 – Pal Waaktaar, guitarist of A-ha.

1971 – Dolores O’Riordan, vocalist of The Cranberries.

✝️ Deaths

1978 – Johnny O’Keefe, Australian rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dies at 43.

2007 – Luciano Pavarotti, Italian operatic tenor, dies aged 71.

2014 – George Hamilton IV, American country singer, dies aged 77.

💿 Albums Released on September 6

1979 – Led Zeppelin, In Through the Out Door (UK release)

1994 – The Cranberries, No Need to Argue (single rollout ahead of full album)

2005 – The Rolling Stones, A Bigger Bang

🎶 Singles Released on September 6

1965 – The Beatles, “Help!” (UK chart-topper confirmed this date)

1975 – Glen Campbell, “Rhinestone Cowboy” (US No.1)

1994 – Oasis, “Live Forever” (US release)

2000 – Madonna, “Music” (UK No.1)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)