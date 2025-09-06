On This Day in Music History – September 7 - Noise11.com

September 7 has witnessed landmark music moments, from chart-topping singles to the loss of a modern rap icon. On this date, The Beatles continued their record-breaking chart streaks, Elton John scored worldwide acclaim, and Nirvana released a track that helped define a generation. The day also marks the birthdays of Buddy Holly and Chrissie Hynde, two artists whose influence still echoes through rock and roll. At the same time, the world remembers the passing of Mac Miller, whose career bridged hip-hop and introspective songwriting for a new generation. September 7 remains a date filled with both celebration and reflection in music history.

🎵 Events

1968 – Led Zeppelin (still billed as The New Yardbirds) perform their first London show.

1974 – Elton John hits No.1 in the US with “Bennie and the Jets.”

1987 – Michael Jackson releases Bad in the UK.

1991 – Nirvana release “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” ushering in the grunge era.

2003 – The White Stripes win three MTV Video Music Awards for “Seven Nation Army.”

2018 – Rapper Mac Miller dies aged 26.

🎂 Birthdays

1936 – Buddy Holly, pioneering rock and roll star.

1949 – Gloria Gaynor, disco singer best known for “I Will Survive.”

1951 – Chrissie Hynde, lead singer of The Pretenders.

1960 – Brad Houser, bassist for Edie Brickell & New Bohemians.

1967 – Eazy-E (Eric Wright), rapper and N.W.A. member.

✝️ Deaths

1997 – Derek Taylor, The Beatles’ press officer, aged 65.

2003 – Warren Zevon, US singer-songwriter, aged 56.

2018 – Mac Miller, US rapper, aged 26.

💿 Albums Released on September 7

1987 – Michael Jackson, Bad (UK release)

1993 – Counting Crows, August and Everything After

1999 – David Bowie, Hours…

🎶 Singles Released on September 7

1991 – Nirvana, “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)