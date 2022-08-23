 Buddy Holly Drummer Jerry Allison Dies Aged 82 - Noise11.com
Jerry Allison photo from the Buddy Holly Facebook page

Jerry Allison photo from the Buddy Holly Facebook page

Buddy Holly Drummer Jerry Allison Dies Aged 82

by Paul Cashmere on August 23, 2022

in News

Jerry Allison, the drummer for Buddy Holly and the Crickets and composer of ‘Peggy Sue’ and ‘That’ll Be The Day’, has died at age 82.

Allison wrote ‘Peggy Sue’ about his girlfriend (and later wife) Peggy Sue Gerron.

Allison had one solo hit, a cover of ‘Real Wild Child’, based on Australian rocker Johnny O’Keefe’s version. Allison heard the O’Keefe version when Buddy Holly & The Crickets turned Australia in 1958.

Allison is also credited as a session musician with The Everly Brothers on 1959’s ‘Till I Kissed You’.

Jerry co-wrote ‘More Than I Can Say’. The song was a hit for Bobby Vee in 1962 and later for Leo Sayer in 1980.

Noise11.com

