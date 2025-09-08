On This Day in Music History – September 9 - Noise11.com

September 9 is a date packed with pivotal music milestones, from the births of legendary voices to chart-topping singles that defined their eras. On this day, Elvis Presley made his debut on national television, The Beatles reached US No.1 again, and Nirvana brought grunge into the mainstream spotlight. Otis Redding, Dave Stewart, and Michael Bublé all share this birthday, while this date also marks the anniversary of the passing of Bill Monroe, the “Father of Bluegrass.” With groundbreaking debuts, unforgettable songs, and the arrival of iconic artists, September 9 is an essential marker in music history.

🎵 Events

1956 – Elvis Presley makes his first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, drawing a record-breaking TV audience.

1965 – The Beatles achieve their 10th US No.1 single with “Help!”

1972 – Slade score their third UK No.1 single with “Mama Weer All Crazee Now.”

1975 – Paul McCartney & Wings begin their Australian tour in Perth.

1989 – New Kids on the Block hit US No.1 with “Hangin’ Tough.”

1991 – Nirvana release the single “Smells Like Teen Spirit” in the UK.

1995 – Coolio tops the US charts with “Gangsta’s Paradise.”

2004 – Green Day preview American Idiot live ahead of release.

2016 – Bruce Springsteen releases his autobiography Born to Run.

🎂 Birthdays

1898 – Alfred Cortot, pianist and conductor.

1941 – Otis Redding, soul legend.

1952 – Dave Stewart, guitarist and songwriter (Eurythmics).

1966 – Adam Sandler, comedian and musician.

1975 – Michael Bublé, Canadian singer.

✝️ Deaths

1978 – Keith Moon, drummer of The Who, dies aged 32.

1996 – Bill Monroe, “Father of Bluegrass,” dies aged 84.

2017 – Don Williams, country music legend, dies aged 78.

💿 Albums Released on September 9

1971 – John Lennon, Imagine (US release).

1974 – Kraftwerk, Autobahn (UK release window).

1985 – Kate Bush, Hounds of Love.

1997 – Fleetwood Mac, The Dance.

2003 – John Mayer, Heavier Things.

🎶 Singles Released on September 9

1956 – Elvis Presley, “Don’t Be Cruel” performance aired on Ed Sullivan.

1965 – The Beatles, “Help!” (US chart No.1 confirmed).

1972 – Slade, “Mama Weer All Crazee Now.”

1989 – New Kids on the Block, “Hangin’ Tough.”

1991 – Nirvana, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” (UK release).

1995 – Coolio, “Gangsta’s Paradise.”

