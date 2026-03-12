Ozzy Osbourne's Legacy Lives On Through Granddaughter Ozzy Matilda - Noise11.com

Jack Osbourne and wife Aree Gearhart have welcomed their second child together, naming their newborn daughter Ozzy Matilda Osbourne in a heartfelt tribute to the late Black Sabbath frontman, Jack’s father.

by Paul Cashmere

Jack and Aree shared the news on Instagram on March 11, revealing that Ozzy Matilda was born on the morning of March 5 at 7:49 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and measuring 19 inches. A photograph accompanying the announcement showed the baby beside a bat plush toy, a playful nod to the infamous moment in 1982 when Ozzy Osbourne bit the head off a bat on stage. Aree also shared the news in her Instagram Stories, writing, “Our Ozzy Matilda Osbourne has landed earthside,” alongside a snapshot of the mother-daughter duo in matching pink pajamas.

The arrival of Ozzy Matilda comes seven months after the passing of her grandfather, who died of a heart attack on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76. His final public performance was the Back to the Beginning concert in Birmingham, England, billed as his farewell show with Black Sabbath. The charity event raised more than $11 million for Acorns Children’s Hospice, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Cure Parkinson’s, cementing Ozzy’s enduring impact both on music and his local community.

Jack Osbourne, 40, is father to five children, including Pearl, 13, Andy, 10, and Minnie, seven, from his first marriage to Lisa Stelly, and Maple, three, with Aree. Speaking previously about preparing for fatherhood again, Jack described the pregnancy as both a healing and hopeful experience amid his grief. “It’s partly a healthy distraction, partly healing-probably in that kind of full cycle category, in a weird way,” he told The Sun. He also confirmed that he had been able to share the news of Aree’s pregnancy with his father before his passing, describing it as “miraculously” timed.

The Osbourne family has continued to celebrate Ozzy’s life through musical tributes. Last month at the 2026 Grammy Awards, Post Malone led a performance of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs,” joined by Slash, Duff McKagan, Chad Smith, and producer Andrew Watt. Ozzy was also honoured at the BRIT Awards, where Robbie Williams performed “No More Tears” alongside Zakk Wylde, while Sharon and Kelly Osbourne accepted a Lifetime Achievement Award on his behalf. These tributes reflect the global reach and influence of Ozzy’s music, a legacy now carried forward in part by his namesake granddaughter.

Jack’s Instagram post announcing Ozzy Matilda resonated widely with fans, who quickly sent congratulations and well wishes. The choice of name also honours the late rocker’s unmistakable presence and enduring influence on multiple generations. The timing of the birth, shortly after Jack reflected publicly on his father’s final weeks, adds a poignant note to the continuation of the Osbourne family story.

Ozzy Osbourne’s career, spanning decades as both the frontman of Black Sabbath and a solo artist, shaped the landscape of heavy metal. His work with Black Sabbath, beginning in the late 1960s, created a blueprint for doom-laden riffs and theatrical stagecraft that influenced countless artists worldwide. Even in death, his persona and music continue to inspire both fans and the next generation of musicians.

Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart’s growing family reflects a mix of continuity and renewal, a living tribute to the man whose career left an indelible mark on rock music. With Ozzy Matilda’s arrival, the Osbourne legacy carries forward not only through music and charitable endeavours but now also in name, family, and memory.

