Ozzy Osbourne The Ultimate Sin Turns 40 - Noise11.com

Four decades on, Ozzy Osbourne’s The Ultimate Sin remains a pivotal chapter in Ozzy Osbourne’s solo career, a record that captured mid-80s heavy metal at full velocity while reshaping his band and legacy.

by Paul Cashmere

When Ozzy Osbourne released The Ultimate Sin on 27 January 1986, heavy metal was entering one of its most commercially potent eras. For Ozzy Osbourne, it marked both a creative reset and a commercial peak, a record forged out of personal rehabilitation, internal band fractures and a shifting industry landscape.

Forty years later, The Ultimate Sin stands as the fourth studio album in Ozzy Osbourne’s solo catalogue and, at the time, his highest-charting studio release. It would reach No. 6 on the US Billboard 200 and No. 8 in the UK, while in Australia it climbed to No. 36 on the Kent Music Report chart. The album’s momentum translated into significant sales, achieving Platinum status in the United States in May 1986 and Double Platinum by October 1994, with more than two million copies sold worldwide.

The road to The Ultimate Sin began after Ozzy Osbourne’s stint at the Betty Ford Center in 1985. Emerging from treatment for substance abuse, he was presented with a substantial body of music written by guitarist Jake E. Lee. Lee, who had previously felt short-changed on writing and publishing credits for 1983’s Bark At The Moon, refused to proceed without contractual assurances. This time, his writing credit and publishing rights were secured before recording began.

Much of Lee’s material formed the backbone of the album. Long-time Osbourne bassist and lyricist Bob Daisley contributed extensively to the lyrics, even though he would not perform on the final recording. A dispute led to Daisley’s departure prior to the sessions. Greg Chaisson was initially brought in and claims to have shaped many of the bass arrangements, but he too exited before completion. Ultimately, Phil Soussan joined just before recording commenced, becoming the only bassist to feature on the finished album. Notably, Soussan co-wrote the album’s biggest single, Shot In The Dark.

The album also introduced drummer Randy Castillo, marking his first appearance with Ozzy Osbourne. Castillo’s muscular, precise style added a contemporary edge to the record’s production, overseen by Ron Nevison. Future Megadeth drummer Jimmy DeGrasso had earlier worked on demos with Lee and Daisley, but that configuration dissolved when Ozzy Osbourne committed to Black Sabbath’s 1985 Live Aid reunion. By the time recording was underway, the line-up had solidified around Ozzy Osbourne, Jake E. Lee, Phil Soussan and Randy Castillo.

Originally slated to be titled Killer Of Giants, after one of its centrepiece tracks, the album was retitled The Ultimate Sin at the eleventh hour. The final selection reflected a broader thematic ambition, addressing war, alienation and personal struggle across tracks such as Thank God For The Bomb, Secret Loser and Never Know Why.

The album’s sonic palette embraced the mid-80s sheen without abandoning the weight of Ozzy Osbourne’s earlier solo work. Lightning Strikes and Fool Like You carried arena-ready hooks, while Killer Of Giants introduced a more expansive, melodic structure. Shot In The Dark, which had origins in Soussan’s previous band Wildlife, became the defining single, its streamlined arrangement helping to push Ozzy Osbourne further into mainstream rock radio.

A live performance filmed in Kansas City on 1 April 1986 was later released as the home video The Ultimate Ozzy, capturing the band at the height of the album’s touring cycle. Yet behind the scenes, instability persisted. In 1987, following the tour, Jake E. Lee was dismissed by Sharon Osbourne, bringing his tenure with Ozzy Osbourne to an abrupt end. Soussan also departed, and Bob Daisley returned to the fold.

Despite its commercial success, Ozzy Osbourne has often expressed dissatisfaction with the album’s production, suggesting that it did not fully realise the strength of the songs. Nonetheless, the record’s performance across global charts, including Top 10 placements in Finland, Norway and Sweden, and its certifications in the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, underscore its resonance during metal’s commercial ascent.

The album also marked the final appearance of Ozzy Osbourne’s classic logo on a studio release cover until 2010’s Scream, closing a visual chapter that had defined his early solo identity.

As The Ultimate Sin reaches its 40th anniversary, it represents a complex yet crucial phase in Ozzy Osbourne’s evolution, a record shaped by recovery, assertion of creative rights and the pressures of global success. In the broader arc of Ozzy Osbourne’s career, it remains a testament to resilience and reinvention during one of heavy metal’s defining decades.

Tracklisting: The Ultimate Sin

Side A

The Ultimate Sin – 3:45

Secret Loser – 4:08

Never Know Why – 4:27

Thank God For The Bomb – 3:53

Never – 4:17

Side B

6. Lightning Strikes – 5:16

7. Killer Of Giants – 5:41

8. Fool Like You – 5:18

9. Shot In The Dark – 4:16

