Pa Salieu To Make His Australian Debut With Headline Shows In Sydney And Melbourne - Noise11.com

Mercury Prize and Ivor Novello-nominated rapper Pa Salieu will make his long-awaited Australian debut this December, bringing his powerful and genre-bending live show to Sydney and Melbourne, alongside his first appearance at Meredith Music Festival.

Salieu’s arrival marks a major moment for Australian audiences, who have followed his turbulent yet transformative rise from Coventry’s underground rap scene to one of the most innovative voices in modern hip hop. His newly Mercury Prize-shortlisted album Afrikan Alien has been hailed as a groundbreaking statement of identity, rebirth and resilience.

Born Pa Salieu Gaye in Slough, England in 1997, the artist spent his formative years in The Gambia before returning to Coventry at the age of eight. That early split between two worlds would shape his storytelling and his sound – an intricate fusion of afroswing, UK drill, grime and melodic hip hop. His breakthrough came in 2020 with Frontline, a raw, unfiltered anthem that became the most played track of the year on BBC Radio 1Xtra, catapulting him to national attention.

His debut mixtape Send Them To Coventry followed in November 2020, earning widespread acclaim and an Ivor Novello nomination for Best Album. The mixtape established Salieu as a fearless voice for Britain’s marginalised youth, his lyrics painting a vivid picture of struggle, survival and pride. The following year, he was crowned BBC’s Sound of 2021, made his U.S. television debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and shared stages with artists including FKA Twigs, Ghetts, Mura Masa, Disclosure and Aitch.

Yet Salieu’s career has not been without turbulence. In 2022, he was sentenced to 33 months in prison for violent disorder, serving 21 months before his release in September 2024.

Within weeks, he returned to music with the singles Belly, Allergy and Epiphany / Crash, marking a creative rebirth that led to Afrikan Alien, released in late 2024. The record documents his personal evolution – a cathartic and spiritually charged reflection on identity, injustice and the healing power of creativity.

Joining him on the road will be Melbourne’s own C.FRIM, whose bold and boundary-pushing club productions have positioned her as a leading figure in Australia’s electronic underground. Drawing from her Ghanaian-Filipina roots, C.FRIM’s sound fuses bass, gqom, jungle and percussive global styles into a thrilling, hybrid dance-floor experience. Following her viral Boiler Room set, she has become one of the most exciting producers redefining the future of Australian dance music.

Pa Salieu Australian Tour Dates 2025

Thursday 4 December – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

With special guest C.FRIM (18+)

Tuesday 9 December – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

With special guest C.FRIM (18+)

Also appearing:

Friday 5 December – Meredith Music Festival, VIC

Presented by I OH YOU and MG Live.

Tickets on sale Monday 20 October, 10am local time.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)