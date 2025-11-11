Palace Foreshore Confirms Summer 2026 Season With De La Soul, Peach PRC, The Streets, Black Country, New Road And Pendulum - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s summer soundtrack is locked in, with Palace Foreshore returning to St Kilda in 2026 for its biggest season to date. The open-air seaside precinct, set between the Palais Theatre and St Kilda Sea Baths, will once again turn the foreshore into a music-lover’s haven with headliners spanning hip hop, pop, electronic and cutting-edge indie, running from 26 February through to 15 March.

After re-establishing itself in 2025 as one of Australia’s most vibrant seasonal concert hubs, Palace Foreshore will launch its 2026 program with a packed run of shows and one-off festival events. This year’s calendar brings debuts, long-awaited returns and world-first performances from some of the most influential names in modern music.

The newly announced Droppin’ Science event on Friday 27 February will celebrate hip hop culture past, present and future. Leading the night are pioneering New York trio De La Soul, whose innovative production, colourful lyricism and left-of-centre imagination reshaped hip hop with their 1989 debut 3 Feet High And Rising. De La Soul’s willingness to experiment helped open doors for alternative rap on a global scale, paving a creative path that generations have followed.

Their Palace Foreshore appearance arrives just months after the release of their long-anticipated album Cabin In The Sky in November 2025. It marks their first full-length album since 2016 and features collaborations with Nas, Common, Black Thought, DJ Premier and Pete Rock. The record reflects on legacy and endurance, and Palace Foreshore will be the first opportunity for Australian audiences to hear this new era live.

Joining them are Oddisee & Good Compny. Oddisee has carved out a reputation as one of hip hop’s most versatile voices, drawing from jazz, soul, funk and go-go to build a timeless catalogue including The Good Fight, The Iceberg and Odd Cure. His live shows with Good Compny are revered for their musicianship and fluid improvisation. Rising Australian artist Miss Kaninna completes the lineup, bringing her powerful blend of hip hop, R&B and neo-soul. With breakthrough singles Blak Britney and Pinnacle Bitch, she has emerged as a fearless and culturally resonant new force in local music.

Pop will take centre stage on Thursday 12 March when Peach PRC headlines a special one-night Palace Foreshore performance. Peach PRC has rapidly become one of Australia’s most recognisable pop talents, combining confessional songwriting, theatrical production and a dedicated fanbase. Her debut EP Manic Dream Pixie reached #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart and featured breakout tracks F U Goodbye and Perfect For You, both landing in the triple j Hottest 100. With billions of digital impressions and international touring under her belt, Peach PRC has redefined Australian pop for a new generation.

Kicking off the season on Thursday 26 February is the genre-defying British collective Black Country, New Road. Since their formation in 2018, the group have carved a singular path with experimental instrumentation and emotional, communal songwriting. Their latest album Forever Howlong reflects the band’s continued evolution and dedication to creating deeply immersive performances.

On Thursday 5 March, The Streets will make their Palace Foreshore debut with Mike Skinner performing A Grand Don’t Come For Free in full for the first time. The 2004 UK chart-topping album, filled with songs that became modern British classics including Dry Your Eyes, Fit But You Know It and Blinded By The Lights, remains a landmark narrative in UK music. Two decades on, the release still resonates for its storytelling and emotional honesty.

Pendulum return home the following night, Friday 6 March, bringing the might of their drum’n’bass catalogue to St Kilda. Formed in Perth in 2002, the group achieved global recognition with their fusion of electronic music, rock and cinematic sound design. Their 2025 album Inertia, the first since 2010, reaffirmed their legacy as one of the most ambitious and explosive live acts of the last two decades.

Palace Foreshore continues to be as much a summer lifestyle staple as a music destination, pairing its waterfront stage with Melbourne food pop-ups, local hospitality partners and sunset views across Port Phillip Bay. With more announcements to come, the 2026 series reinforces why the precinct has become a cornerstone of Melbourne’s warm-weather calendar.

Palace Foreshore 2026 Dates

Thursday 26 February: Black Country, New Road

Friday 27 February: Droppin’ Science featuring De La Soul, Oddisee & Good Compny, Miss Kaninna

Thursday 5 March: The Streets

Friday 6 March: Pendulum

Thursday 12 March: Peach PRC

Ticketing

Droppin’ Science

Pre-Sale: Thursday 13 November, 1:00pm local

General On Sale: Friday 14 November, 3:00pm local

Peach PRC

Pre-Sale: Thursday 13 November, 1:00pm local

General On Sale: Friday 14 November, 3:00pm local

Tickets for The Streets, Pendulum and Black Country, New Road are on sale now.

