Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo To Receive Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award - Noise11.com

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will receive the Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award for 2025.

In a statement, ASCAP announced, “ASCAP members Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will receive the ASCAP Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award. This award honors philanthropic artists who have utilized their unique talents and global influence to inspire change and foster social justice.

“The longtime activists and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees are also four-time Grammy award winners known for such songs as “We Belong,” “Invincible,” “Love Is A Battlefield,” “Promises In The Dark,” “We Live For Love,” “Heartbreaker,” and “Hell Is For Children.”

“Pat and Neil have been married since 1982, and will become the second married couple to receive the award. Songwriting greats Nicholas Ashford & Valerie Simpson received it in 2010.”

The first Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award was given to Kenny Rogers in 1987. ASCAP have only given out the award 23 times between 1987 and 2024. In 2024 the award was presented to Michael Franti.

https://www.ascap.com/news-events/awards/chapin-award

