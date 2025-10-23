Patti LaBelle To Celebrate 80th Birthday With 8065 Australia & New Zealand Tour In 2026 - Noise11.com

The Godmother of Soul, Ms Patti LaBelle, will return to Australia and New Zealand in January 2026 to celebrate her 80th birthday and an extraordinary 65 years in the music industry. Presented by MG Live and Arena Touring, the 8065 Tour will bring the Philadelphia-born legend’s unmistakable voice and enduring spirit to audiences across both countries.

LaBelle, whose name has become synonymous with power, grace, and timeless soul, remains one of the most influential figures in contemporary music. Her 2026 visit will be a celebration not only of longevity but of a legacy that helped shape modern R&B and pop.

Fans can expect a setlist traversing her remarkable career, from her early days with The Bluebelles through to her trailblazing work with the genre-bending trio Labelle, and into her decades as a solo icon. Staples like Lady Marmalade, If Only You Knew, On My Own, and You Are My Friend are sure to make appearances, along with the emotional gospel and pop classics that have defined her as one of the world’s most beloved performers.

Born Patricia Louise Holte in Philadelphia in 1944, Patti LaBelle’s musical journey began in the early 1960s when she fronted the vocal group The Bluebelles. The group evolved into Labelle in the 1970s, creating history with the groundbreaking 1974 hit Lady Marmalade, a song that redefined the boundaries of soul, funk, and pop and would later be covered by Christina Aguilera, Pink, Lil’ Kim, and Mýa for the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack.

After Labelle disbanded in 1976, Patti launched a solo career that delivered some of the biggest R&B hits of the 1980s, including If Only You Knew, Love, Need and Want You, New Attitude and Stir It Up. Her 1986 album Winner In You hit number one on the US charts, led by the Michael McDonald duet On My Own, which became a global success.

Through the 1990s, Patti continued to dominate with Burnin’, Gems and Flame, picking up two Grammy Awards and maintaining her reputation as a powerhouse performer. She also became a cultural icon through film and television, starring in A Soldier’s Story, A Different World, Out All Night, and later appearing in American Horror Story: Freak Show.

Beyond music, Patti LaBelle has built an empire that extends to bestselling cookbooks, a hit food brand-Patti’s Good Life-and her now-famous sweet potato pies, which became a viral phenomenon in 2015 when fans cleared Walmart shelves across the United States.

In 2024, Patti celebrated her 80th birthday by announcing a new album titled 8065, marking 80 years of life and 65 years in entertainment. The accompanying tour-aptly named 8065-continues that celebration into 2026, offering Australian and New Zealand audiences the chance to witness a living legend in full command of her artistry.

Known for her soaring soprano range and commanding stage presence, Patti LaBelle’s live performances have always been more than concerts-they are celebrations of resilience, love, and the power of music.

Patti LaBelle 8065 Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates

Presented by MG Live and Arena Touring

Tuesday 20 January – Riverside Theatre, Perth WA

Thursday 22 January – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Saturday 24 January – AEC Theatre, Adelaide SA

Sunday 25 January – Sydney Event Centre, Sydney NSW

Wednesday 28 January – The Star Gold Coast, Gold Coast QLD

Friday 30 January – The Civic, Auckland NZ

Tickets go on presale from 11am local time on Tuesday 28 October, with general sales opening 11am Thursday 30 October through mg.live/pattilabelle.

