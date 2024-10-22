Paul Kelly and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit To Play Australian Arenas - Noise11.com

Paul Kelly will perform across Australia in arena shows with special guest Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit in 2025.
Paul will tour after a new album ‘Fever Still Longing’ and his movie ‘How To Make Gravy’.
Jason Isbell ‘If We Were Vampires”
Australian dates with Jason Isbell and Fanny Lumsden are:
Tuesday 26 August
RAC Arena, Perth, WA
Friday 29 August
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD
Saturday 30 August
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
Tuesday 2 September
MyState Bank Arena, Hobart, TAS
Thursday 4 September
Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA
Saturday 6 September
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
New Zealand dates with Reb Fountain:
Tuesday 9 September
Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch, NZ
Wednesday 10 September
Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, NZ
Friday 12 September
Auckland Town Hall, Auckland, NZ
