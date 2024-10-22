Paul Kelly and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit To Play Australian Arenas - Noise11.com

Paul Kelly will perform across Australia in arena shows with special guest Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit in 2025.

Paul will tour after a new album ‘Fever Still Longing’ and his movie ‘How To Make Gravy’.

Jason Isbell ‘If We Were Vampires”

Australian dates with Jason Isbell and Fanny Lumsden are:

Tuesday 26 August

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Friday 29 August

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 30 August

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday 2 September

MyState Bank Arena, Hobart, TAS

Thursday 4 September

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Saturday 6 September

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

New Zealand dates with Reb Fountain:

Tuesday 9 September

Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch, NZ

Wednesday 10 September

Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, NZ

Friday 12 September

Auckland Town Hall, Auckland, NZ

