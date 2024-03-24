Paul Kelly Records An Album At Neil’s Place and Then Plays For Auckland - Noise11.com

Paul Kelly has competed 10 days in Auckland recording his next album at Neil Finn’s Roundhead Studios and then popped over to The Hollywood in Auckland to perform a few tunes with Neil.

Paul posted on his socials, “was in Auckland the last ten days recording songs for a new album. Finished off with a show at Hollywood on Friday night. A local singer and piano player saw the lights on and dropped by to help us bring it on home. Beautiful, big-singing crowd. I love NZ!”

In 2013 Paul and Neil performed an Australian tour together resulting in the live DVD ‘Goin’ Your Way’ recorded at the Sydney Opera House.

Paul Kelly’s setlist, Hollywood Cinema, Auckland, 22 March 2024:

Time and Tide (from Spring and Fall, 2012)

Careless (from So Much Water So Close To Home, 1989)

Before Too Long (from Gossip, 1986)

The Pretty Place (from …Nothing But A Dream 2001)

Northern Rivers (from Rivers and Rains, 2022)

Taught by Experts (from Smoke, 1999)

When I First Met Your Ma (from Hidden Things, 1992)

Winter Coat (from Comedy, 1991)

They Thought I Was Asleep (from Foggy Highway, 2005)

If I Could Start Today Again (from …Nothing But A Dream 2001)

From St Kilda to Kings Cross (from Post, 1985)

The Magpies (from Thirteen Ways To Look At Birds, 2019)

Love Never Runs on Time (from Wanted Man, 1994)

Four Seasons In One Day (Crowded House cover) (with Neil Finn)

To Her Door (with Neil Finn) (from Under The Sun, 1988)

Dumb Things (with Neil Finn) (from Under The Sun, 1988)

Deeper Water (with Neil Finn) (from Deeper Water, 1995)

How to Make Gravy (with Neil Finn) (from Words and Music, 1998)

Encore:

Young Lovers

Leaps and Bounds (with Neil Finn) (from Gossip, 1986)

Buffalo Ballet (John Cale cover) (with Neil Finn)

