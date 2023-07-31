Paul McCartney Australian Dates For Got Back Unveiled - Noise11.com

Frontier Touring have officially announced dates for the Paul McCartney Got Back tour in Australia.

The tour will begin in Adelaide on October 18 and then head to Melbourne, Newcastle, Sydney and Brisbane before ending at the Gold Coast on 4 November.

Sir Paul McCartney says, “I’ve got so many amazing memories of my time in Australia over the years. Our last trip was so much fun. We had such an incredible time. Each show was a party so we know this is going to be incredibly special. Australia we are going to rock! I can’t wait to see you.”

It's time to get back to where we once belonged. The GOT BACK tour returns this year, starting with a 6-show run in Australia! 🇦🇺https://t.co/KhK4WK8Wlr #PaulMcCartneyGotBack pic.twitter.com/5o6U1lDjyH — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) July 31, 2023

PAUL McCARTNEY – GOT BACK

AUSTRALIA

OCTOBER/NOVEMBER 2023

Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/paulmccartney

Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 9 August

or until presale allocation exhausted

Presale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

TELSTRA PLUS (AU) MEMBERS PRESALE

Via plus.telstra.com.au

Runs 48 hours from: Thursday 3 August

or until presale allocation exhausted

Presale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Friday 11 August (times staggered, see below)

Wednesday 18 October

Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (1.30pm ACST)

Ticketek.com.au

Saturday 21 October

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (1pm AEST)

Ticketmaster.com.au

Tuesday 24 October

McDonald Jones Stadium | Newcastle, NSW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (11am AEST)

Ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 27 October

Allianz Stadium | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (10am AEST)

Ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 1 November

Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (12pm AEST)

Ticketek.com.au

Saturday 4 November

Heritage Bank Stadium | Gold Coast, QLD

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (3pm AEST)

Ticketek.com.au

Proudly supported by Major Events Gold Coast

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

Paul McCartney Got Back setlist, Glastonbury 2022

Can’t Buy Me Love (from The Beatles, A Hard Day’s Night, 1964)

Junior’s Farm (single 1974)

Letting Go (from Venus and Mars, 1975)

Got to Get You Into My Life (from The Beatles, Revolver, 1966)

Come On to Me (from Egypt Station, 2018)

Let Me Roll It (from Band On The Run, 1973)

Getting Better (from The Beatles, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)

Let ‘Em In (from Wings at the Speed of Sound, 1976)

My Valentine (from Kisses On The Bottom, 2012)

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five (from Band On The Run, 1973)

Maybe I’m Amazed (from McCartney, 1970)

I’ve Just Seen A Face (from Help, 1965)

In Spite of All the Danger (1995 The Quarrymen song released on The Beatles Anthology, 1995)

Love Me Do (from Please Please Me, 1963)

Dance Tonight (from Memory Almost Full, 2007)

Blackbird (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Here Today (from New, 2013)

New (from New, 2013)

Lady Madonna (The Beatles single 1968)

Fuh You (from Egypt Station, 2018)

Being For The Benefit of Mr Kite (from The Beatles, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)

Something (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

You Never Give Me Your Money (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Get Back (from Let It Be, 1970)

I Saw Her Standing There (from Please Please Me, 1963)

Band On The Run (from Band On The Run, 1973)

Glory Days (with Bruce Springsteen)

I Wanna Be Your Man (from With The Beatles, 1963)

Let It Be (from Let It Be, 1970)

Live and Let Die (from single 1972, from the Live and Let Die soundtrack)

Hey Jude (The Beatles single 1968)

ENCORE:

I’ve Got A Feeling (from Let It Be, 1970) (duet with John Lennon on screen)

Helter Skelter (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Golden Slumbers (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Carry That Weight (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

The End (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Paul McCartney 5 December 2017 setlist at AAMi Park Melbourne

Paul McCartney setlist 5 December 2017, Melbourne

A Hard Day’s Night (from The Beatles, A Hard Days Night, 1964)

Junior’s Farm (single, 1974)

Can’t Buy Me Love (from The Beatles, A Hard Days Night, 1964)

Letting Go (from Venus and Mars, 1975)

All My Loving (from The Beatles, With The Beatles, 1963)

Let Me Roll It (from Band On The Run, 1973)

I’ve Got a Feeling (from The Beatles, Let it Be, 1970)

My Valentine (from Kisses On The Bottom, 2011)

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five (from Band On The Run, 1973)

Maybe I’m Amazed (from McCartney, 1970)

I’ve Just Seen a Face (from Help, 1965)

In Spite of All the Danger (The Quarrymen, 1958)

You Won’t See Me (from The Beatles, Rubber Soul, 1965)

Love Me Do (from Please Please Me, 1963)

And I Love Her (from The Beatles, A Hard Days Night, 1964)

Blackbird (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Here Today (from Tug of War, 1982)

Queenie Eye (from New, 2013)

New (from New, 2013)

Lady Madonna (The Beatles single 1968)

FourFiveSeconds (single with Rihanna and Kanye West, 2015)

Eleanor Rigby (from The Beatles, Revolver, 1966)

I Wanna Be Your Man (from The Beatles, With The Beatles, 1963)

Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite! (from The Beatles, Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)

Something (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

A Day in the Life (from The Beatles, Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Band on the Run (from Band On The Run, 1973)

Back in the U.S.S.R. (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Let It Be (from The Beatles, Let it Be, 1970)

Live and Let Die (from Live and Let Die soundtrack, 1973)

Hey Jude (The Beatles, single, 1968)

Encore:

Yesterday (from Help, 1965)

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) (from The Beatles, Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)

Helter Skelter (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Mull of Kintyre (single, 1977)

Birthday (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Golden Slumbers (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Carry That Weight (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

The End (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Paul McCartney 9 March 1993 setlist at Sidney Myer Music Bowl Melbourne

Drive My Car (from The Beatles, Rubber Soul, 1965)

Coming Up (from McCartney II, 1980)

Looking for Changes (from Off The Ground, 1993)

Jet (from Band On The Run, 1973)

All My Loving (from The Beatles, With The Beatles, 1963)

Let Me Roll It (from Band On The Run, 1973)

Peace in the Neighbourhood (from Off The Ground, 1993)

Off the Ground (from Off The Ground, 1993)

Can’t Buy Me Love (from The Beatles, A Hard Day’s Night, 1964)

Robbie’s Bit (Thanks Chet) (from Paul Is Live, 1993)

Good Rocking Tonight (Elvis Presley cover)

We Can Work It Out (The Beatles single, 1965)

I Lost My Little Girl (from Unplugged, 1991)

Ain’t No Sunshine (Bill Withers cover) (with Hamish Stuart)

Hope of Deliverance (from Off The Ground, 1993)

Michelle (from The Beatles, Rubber Soul, 1965)

Biker Like an Icon (from Off The Ground, 1993)

Here, There and Everywhere (from Revolver, 1966)

Yesterday (from The Beatles, Help, 1965)

My Love (from Red Rose Speedway, 1973)

Lady Madonna (The Beatles single, 1967)

C’mon People (from Off The Ground, 1993)

Magical Mystery Tour (from Magical Mystery Tour, 1967)

Let It Be (from The Beatles, Let It Be, 1970)

Live and Let Die (from Live and Let Die soundtrack, 1973)

Paperback Writer (The Beatles single, 1966)

Back in the U.S.S.R. (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Penny Lane (The Beatles single, 1968)

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (from The Beatles, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)

Encore:

Band on the Run (from Band On The Run, 1973)

I Saw Her Standing There (from Please Please Me, 1963)

Hey Jude (The Beatles single, 1968)

Paul McCartney and Wings, 13 November 1975 setlist at Sidney Myer Music Bowl Melbourne

Venus and Mars (from Venus and Mars, 1975)

Rock Show (from Venus and Mars, 1975)

Jet (from Band On The Run, 1973)

Let Me Roll It (from Band On The Run, 1973)

Spirits of Ancient Egypt (from Venus and Mars, 1975)

Little Woman Love (b-side, 1972)

C Moon (b-side, 1972)

Maybe I’m Amazed (from McCartney, 1970)

Lady Madonna (The Beatles single, 1967)

The Long and Winding Road (from The Beatles, Let It Be, 1970)

Live and Let Die (from Live and Let Die soundtrack, 1973)

Picasso’s Last Words (Drink to Me) (from Band On The Run, 1973)

Richard Cory (Simon & Garfunkel cover, from Wings Over America, 1976))

Bluebird (from Band On The Run, 1973)

I’ve Just Seen a Face (from The Beatles, Help, 1965)

Blackbird (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Yesterday (from Help, 1965)

You Gave Me the Answer (from Venus and Mars, 1975)

Magneto and Titanium Man (from Venus and Mars, 1975)

Go Now (Moody Blues cover, from Wings Over America, 1976)

Call Me Back Again (from Venus and Mars, 1975)

My Love (from Red Rose Speedway, 1973)

Listen to What the Man Said (from Venus and Mars, 1975)

Letting Go (from Venus and Mars, 1975)

Medicine Jar (from Venus and Mars, 1975)

Junior’s Farm (single, 1974)

Band on the Run (from Band On The Run, 1973)

Encore:

Hi, Hi, Hi (single, 1972)

