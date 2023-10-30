Paul McCartney Modifies Setlist For Second Sydney Show - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney made three changes to his setlist in Sydney on Saturday.

For the second Sydney show the opener ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ was replaced with ‘A Hard Day’s Night’, ‘Come On To Me’ from ‘Egypt Station’ was changed for ‘Coming Up’ from ‘McCartney 2’ and ‘Queenie Eye’ from the ‘New’ album replaced ‘New’.

The second Sydney show was the fifth Australian show on the Paul McCartney 2023 Got Back tour. Sir Paul has now played Adelaide, Melbourne, Newcastle and the two shows in Sydney before completing the Australian leg of the tour in Queensland in Brisbane on Wednesday, November 1 and Gold Coast on Saturday November 4.

The tour then heads to Mexico on 14 November and then Brazil on 30 November.

Paul McCartney setlist, 28 October 2023, Sydney, New South Wales

A Hard Day’s Night (from The Beatles, A Hard Day’s Night, 1964)

Junior’s Farm (single, 1974)

Letting Go (from Venus and Mars, 1975)

She’s a Woman (The Beatles, I Feel Fine b-side, 1964)

Got to Get You Into My Life (from The Beatles, Revolver, 1966)

Coming Up (from McCartney 2, 1980)

Let Me Roll It (from Band On the Run, 1973)

Getting Better (from The Beatles, Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)

Let ‘Em In (from Wings At The Speed of Sound, 1976)

My Valentine (from Kisses On The Bottom, 2012)

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five (from Band On the Run, 1973)

Maybe I’m Amazed (from McCartney, 1970)

I’ve Just Seen a Face (from The Beatles, Help, 1965)

In Spite of All The Danger (recorded as The Quarrymen, 1958, first released on The Beatles, Anthology 1, 1995)

Love Me Do (from The Beatles, Please Please Me, 1963)

Dance Tonight (from Memory Almost Full, 2007)

Blackbird (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Here Today (from Tug of War, 1982)

Queenie Eye (from New, 2013)

Lady Madonna (The Beatles single, 1968)

Fuh You (from Egypt Station, 2018)

Jet (from Band On the Run, 1973)

Being For The Benefit of Mr Kite (from The Beatles, Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)

Something (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Ob-La-Do, Ob-La-Da (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

You Never Give Me Your Money (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Band On The Run (from Band On the Run, 1973)

Get Back (from The Beatles, Let It Be, 1970)

Let It Be (from The Beatles, Let It Be, 1970)

Live and Let Die (from James Bond’s Live and Let Die soundtrack, 1973)

Hey Jude (The Beatles single, 1968)

ENCORE:

I’ve Got A Feeling (from The Beatles, Let It Be, 1970) (with John Lennon virtual from the Peter Jackson Get Back documentary)

Birthday (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band (from The Beatles, Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)

Helter Skelter (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Golden Slumbers (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Carry That Weight (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

The End (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Paul McCartney’s Australian dates are:

Wednesday 18 October (COMPLETED)

Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA

Saturday 21 October (COMPLETED)

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 24 October (COMPLETED)

McDonald Jones Stadium | Newcastle, NSW

Friday 27 October (COMPLETED)

Allianz Stadium | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 28 October (COMPLETED)

Allianz Stadium | Sydney, NSW

Wednesday 1 November

Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

Lic. All Ages

Ticketek.com.au

Saturday 4 November

Heritage Bank Stadium | Gold Coast, QLD

Lic. All Ages

Ticketek.com.au

