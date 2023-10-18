Paul McCartney Plays She’s A Woman For First Time In 19 Years At First Australian Show #SETLIST - Noise11.com

The Paul McCartney fan treat on the opening night of the ‘Got Back’ tour in Australia was The Beatles ‘She’s A Woman’. Sir Paul last played the song at Glastonbury in 2004 and has only ever performed The Beatles b-side solo 21 times before but it did get a bash with The Beatles 123 times.

‘She’s A Woman’ was a throwaway song for The Beatles, appearing on the b-side of the ‘I Feel Fine’ single in 1964 but not appearing on an official studio album. The song was recorded during the ‘Beatles For Sale ‘ sessions on 8 October, 1964.

However, in the USA where the early Beatles catalogue was bastardised and did not resemble the official albums the rest of the world heard, the song did appear on their hybrid release ‘Beatles ‘65’.

The first album to feature the album outside of the USA was the Australia only release ‘The Beatles Greatest Hits Volume 2’. At the time, EMI Australia wanted something to fill the gap between ‘Revolver’ (August 1966) and ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ (May 1967) so threw together ‘Greatest Hits Volume 2’ for an Australian only release on 16 February, 1967. The Australian album was the only original 1965 stereo release in the world of ‘She’s A Woman’ until ‘The Beatles Box’ was released in 1980. An altered version of the stereo appeared on ‘Beatles ‘65’ in the USA with added reverb.

Paul McCartney setlist, 18 October 2023, Adelaide

Can’t Buy Me Love (from The Beatles, A Hard Day’s Night, 1964)

Junior’s Farm (single, 1974)

Letting Go (from Venus and Mars, 1975)

She’s a Woman (The Beatles I Feel Fine b-side, 1964)

Got to Get You Into My Life (from The Beatles, Revolver, 1966)

Come On to Me (from Egypt Station, 2018)

Let Me Roll It (from Band On the Run, 1973)

Getting Better (from The Beatles, Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)

Let ‘Em In (from Wings At The Speed of Sound, 1976)

My Valentine (from Kisses On The Bottom, 2012)

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five (from Band On the Run, 1973)

Maybe I’m Amazed (from McCartney, 1970)

I’ve Just Seen a Face (from The Beatles, Help, 1965)

In Spite of All The Danger (recorded as The Quarrymen, 1968, first released on The Beatles, Anthology 1, 1995)

Love Me Do (from The Beatles, Please Please Me, 1963)

Dance Tonight (from Memory Almost Full, 2007)

Blackbird (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Here Today (from Tug of War, 1982)

New (from New, 2013)

Lady Madonna (single, 1968)

Fuh You (from Egypt Station, 2018)

Jet (from Band On the Run, 1973)

Being For The Benefit of Mr Kite (from The Beatles, Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)

Something (from Abbey Road, 1969)

Ob-La-Do, Ob-La-Da (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

You Never Give Me Your Money (from Abbey Road, 1969)

She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (from Abbey Road, 1969)

Band On The Run (from Band On the Run, 1973)

Get Back (from Let It Be, 1970)

Let It Be (from Let It Be, 1970)

Live and Let Die (from James Bond’s Live and Let Die soundtrack, 1973)

Hey Jude (The Beatles single, 1968)

ENCORE:

I’ve Got A Feeling (from Let It Be, 1970) (with John Lennon virtual from the Peter Jackson Get Back documentary)

Birthday (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band (from The Beatles, Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)

Helter Skelter (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Golden Slumbers (from Abbey Road, 1969)

Carry That Weight (from Abbey Road, 1969)

The End (from Abbey Road, 1969)

Paul McCartney’s Australian dates are:

Wednesday 18 October (COMPLETED)

Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA

Saturday 21 October

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (1pm AEST)

Ticketmaster.com.au

Tuesday 24 October

McDonald Jones Stadium | Newcastle, NSW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (11am AEST)

Ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 27 October

Allianz Stadium | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (10am AEST)

Ticketek.com.au

Saturday 28 October

Allianz Stadium | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (10am AEST)

Ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 1 November

Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (12pm AEST)

Ticketek.com.au

Saturday 4 November

Heritage Bank Stadium | Gold Coast, QLD

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (3pm AEST)

Ticketek.com.au

