Paul McCartney Tells A Funny Story About How Short-Sighted John Lennon Was - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney says John Lennon was so short-sighted that he once thought a Nativity scene on a neighbours veranda was a couple of people playing cards in the middle of the night.

McCartney told the story to Stanley Tucci has he launched his new book ‘1964: Eyes of the Storm”.

Paul recalled one night in the early days when John left his house at around middle and walked home. John told Paul, “You know those people on the corner of Booker Avenue? They’re crazy. At midnight, when I left you they were out on the porch of their house playing cards”.

McCartney said he had to investigate so he went around and that without John’s glasses he thought they were playing cards. “They weren’t playing cards, they were bent over a statue of Jesus.”

Stanley Tucci interviewed Paul McCartney at the National Portrait Gallery in London. You can watch the full interview by Stanley Tucci with Paul McCartney at the NPR website until July 6, 2023.

https://www.npg.org.uk/whatson/event-root/first-look-festival/paul-mccartney-in-conversation-recording

