Paul McCartney To Publish ‘1964: Eyes of the Storm’ With His Personal Photographs - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney will launch his new book ‘1964: Eyes of the Storm’ with actor Stanley Tucci with a livestream from London on June 29.

The book presents 275 photographs from the collection of Paul McCartney documenting The Beatles in 1964 in Liverpool, London, Paris, New York, Washington, D.C. and Miami.

McCartney’s photographs were taken on his 35mm and the photographs have been in his archives for decades.

The Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm exhibition is set to run in London from June 28 to October 1. His book, 1964: Eyes of the Storm, will be released June 13.

The exhibition focusses on portraits captured by McCartney, using his own camera, between December 1963 and February 1964 – a time when The Beatles were catapulted from a British sensation to a global phenomenon. These never-before-seen images offer a uniquely personal perspective on what it was like to be a ‘Beatle’ at the start of ‘Beatlemania’ – from headlining stages in the UK, to performing to 73 million Americans on The Ed Sullivan Show. At a time when so many camera lenses were on the band, it is Paul McCartney’s which tells the truest story of a band creating cultural history – in one of its most exciting chapters.

1964: Eyes of the Storm also includes:

– A personal foreword in which McCartney recalls the pandemonium of British concert halls, followed by the hysteria that greeted the band on its first American visit

– Candid recollections preceding each city portfolio that form an autobiographical account of the period McCartney remembers as the “Eyes of the Storm,” plus a coda with subsequent events in 1964

– “Beatleland,” an essay by Harvard historian and New Yorker essayist Jill Lepore, describing how The Beatles became the first truly global mass culture phenomenon

https://www.npg.org.uk/whatson/event-root/first-look-festival/paul-mccartney-in-conversation

