The Beatles Played First Australian Show In Adelaide 60 Years Ago On 12 June 1964 - Noise11.com

The Beatles played their first Australian show in Adelaide on 12 June 1964 and keep in mind this was just 15 months after their first record was released in Australia.

The ‘Please Please Me/Ask Me Why’ single was the first Beatles release for Australians on 21 February 1963. By the time The Beatles played their first Australian shows (two) in Adelaide on 12 June 1964, nine of the 10 songs they played had been released. One hadn’t.

The finale ‘Long Tall Sally’ was released in Australia on the ‘Requests’ EP on 18 June 1964. On that date The Beatles had completed their four Adelaide and six Melbourne shows, so audience at those 10 shows had a special treat indeed.

On 18 June 1964, the day the ‘Requests’ EP featuring ‘Long Tall Sally’ was released, The Beatles played their first two shows in Sydney.

The Beatles first Australian show on June 12 1964 Adelaide setlist

I Saw Her Standing There (from Please Please Me, 1963)

I Want to Hold Your Hand (single, 1964)

All My Loving (from With The Beatles, 1963)

She Loves You (single, 1963)

Till There Was You (from With The Beatles, 1963)

Roll Over Beethoven (from With The Beatles, 1963)

Can’t Buy Me Love (from A Hard Day’s Night, 1964)

This Boy (b-side of I Want To Hand Your Hand single, 1964)

Twist and Shout (from Please Please Me, 1963)

Long Tall Sally (from Requests EP, 1964)

The Australian releases before the first show on 12 June 1964 were:

Singles:

Please Please Me/Ask Me Why (21 February 1963)

From Me To You/Thank You Girl (9 May 1963)

She Loves You/I’ll Get You (29 August 1963)

I Want To Hold Yor Hand/This Boy (12 December 1963)

Love Me Do/I Saw Her Standing There (16 January 1964)

Roll Over Beethoven/Hold Me Tight (5 March 1964)

Can’t Buy Me Love/You Can’t Do That (30 April 1964)

EPs:

Twist and Shout (28 September, 1963)

A side ‘Twist and Shout ‘ and ‘A Taste of Honey’

B side ‘Do You Want To Know A Secret’ and ‘There’s A Place’

The Beatles’ Hits (6 February, 1964)

A side ‘From Me To You’ and ‘Thank You Girl’

B side ‘Please Please Me’ and ‘Love Me Do’

The Beatles (No. 1) (19March, 1964)

A side ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ and ‘Misery’

B side ‘Anna (Go To Him)’ and ‘Chains’

All My Loving (9 April, 1964)

A side ‘All My Loving’ and ’Ask Me Why’

B side ‘Money’ and ‘P.S. I Love You’

Requests (18 June 1964)

A side ‘Long Tall Sally’ and ‘I Call Your Name’

B side ‘Please Mr Postman’ and ‘Boys’

The albums released were:

Please Please Me (mono) (17 October 1963)

Please Please Me (stereo) (9 April 1964)

With The Beatles (mono) (22 February 1964)

With The Beatles (stereo) (10 March 1964)

Source: https://beatlesaustralia.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

