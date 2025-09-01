Peppercreek Revival Release Haunting New Single Backward Glance Ahead of 2026 Album - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s blues and roots collective Peppercreek Revival return with a brand-new single, Backward Glance, released on Tuesday, August 26. It’s the first taste of the band’s upcoming second LP, due in early 2026, and it showcases everything that has quickly made Peppercreek Revival one of Australia’s most compelling new groups — rich storytelling, heartfelt performances, and musicianship steeped in soul and blues tradition.

A backward glance can mean many things — a last goodbye, a wave over the shoulder, or a fleeting smile with a kiss blown into memory. But what happens when someone leaves without looking back? Are they hiding anger, indifference, or heartbreak?

That’s the question behind Backward Glance, a song that unpacks life’s sliding doors moments and the choices we make that ripple far into the future.

The lyrics were written by Kelly Auty, whose words flowed almost in a single rush. “It really began with the line ‘do you ever wonder?’” Auty explains. “That opened a Pandora’s box of questions. We stumble through life, some choices work out, some don’t, but every decision leaves a mark.”

Musically, the song began with Barry Hills’ haunting chord structure, which set the tone for the emotional journey. A soulful lap steel motif by Brian Fraser threads through the piece, lifting Auty’s vocal into a cry that recalls the great tradition of blues balladeers like Renee Geyer, Wendy Saddington, and Janis Joplin.

Recorded live in July, Backward Glance captures the raw chemistry that has become the band’s signature. “We wanted it to feel real, almost as if the listener was in the room with us,” says Hills. “That’s how Peppercreek Revival has always worked — keep it honest, keep it human.”

Backward Glance marks a new chapter for Peppercreek Revival, whose self-titled debut album introduced them as a band unafraid to embrace variety. Across nine tracks, they delivered a kaleidoscope of styles — from rootsy rockers to tender folk ballads — tied together by the common thread of storytelling.

“We don’t want to make the same song twice,” Hills told Noise11 earlier this year. “The idea is for every track to stand alone, to surprise you. That way when you get to the end of the album, you’ve been on a journey.”

That approach resonated with audiences. Songs like They Say It Don’t Snow Hard in Memphis and Through the Storm struck deep chords. Meanwhile, I’m Dreaming was born out of a spontaneous studio moment that the band kept raw and unpolished.

Auty notes that this balance between the personal and the universal is what makes the songs connect. “When we played those songs live, people would come up after shows and say, ‘That’s my story too.’ That’s the power of music.”

The band’s line-up reflects decades of collective experience on the Australian music scene. Alongside Auty’s powerhouse vocals and Hills’ multi-instrumental songwriting, the group features guitarist Brian Fraser, bassist Roger Kretschmer, and drummer Nick Carrafa. Each brings a deep musical pedigree, but together, they form something greater.

“The beauty of Peppercreek Revival is collaboration,” says Auty. “No one person dominates. Everyone adds their flavour, and the songs grow from there.”

That collaborative spirit shines through on Backward Glance. Fraser’s lap steel, Carrafa’s dynamic percussion, and Kretschmer’s steady low end all give the track both weight and vulnerability.

With their second album on the horizon, Peppercreek Revival are already road-testing new material in their Melbourne shows. Their recent sets at The Union Hotel in Brunswick and George Lane in St Kilda highlighted the band’s ability to translate studio magic into powerful live performance.

Hills says the new record will carry forward the eclectic spirit of their debut while digging deeper into themes of choice, consequence, and hope. “Backward Glance is a perfect first single because it asks questions we’ve all faced. The whole album is going to sit in that space — songs that are personal, but also universal.”

Auty adds, “Life is a series of backward glances. Some with joy, some with regret, but all of them shape us. That’s what this music is about.”

For a band barely two years old, Peppercreek Revival has already made a significant mark on the Australian blues and roots landscape. With Backward Glance, they’re not just reflecting on the past — they’re pointing firmly toward an even brighter future.

Watch the 2024 Noise11 Peppercreek Revival interview with Paul Cashmere:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)