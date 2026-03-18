Peter Frampton Announces Carry The Light With Son Julian Frampton And All-Star Guests - Noise11.com

Rock legend Peter Frampton returns with his first album of new material in 16 years, Carry The Light, created alongside his son Julian Frampton and featuring a remarkable lineup of collaborators

by Paul Cashmere

After more than a decade and a half without a full album of original rock material, Peter Frampton is set to re-enter the studio spotlight with Carry The Light, a deeply personal new record arriving on May 15. The album marks a significant creative chapter for Frampton, not only because it is his first collection of new songs in 16 years, but also because it was co-written and produced with his son, Julian Frampton.

For an artist whose career stretches back over six decades, Carry The Light represents both continuity and renewal. Frampton has described the project as one of his most enjoyable experiences in music, driven in large part by the unique dynamic of working alongside family. The collaboration signals a generational handover of sorts, with Julian contributing to both the songwriting and production, shaping a record that is grounded in legacy yet forward-facing in tone.

The first taste of the album arrives with the single Buried Treasure, featuring keyboard work from Benmont Tench. The track serves as a tribute to the late Tom Petty, drawing its lyrical structure entirely from Petty’s song titles. It also nods to Petty’s long-running SiriusXM show of the same name, reinforcing the deep musical and personal connections that underpin the project. Frampton personally invited Tench to contribute, ensuring the track carried an authentic link to Petty’s legacy.

Across the album, Frampton is joined by an impressive cast of collaborators. Sheryl Crow appears on Breaking The Mold, while Bill Evans contributes to both Can You Take Me There and Tinderbox. H.E.R. joins Frampton on the instrumental Islamorada, trading guitar lines, and Tom Morello injects his signature intensity into Lions At The Gate. Meanwhile, Graham Nash lends harmonies to I’m Sorry Elle, adding another layer of classic rock pedigree to the record.

Thematically, Carry The Light is reflective, shaped by recent years of change and introspection. The title itself carries symbolic weight, with Frampton framing “the light” as a form of wisdom to be carried forward. It is a concept that resonates strongly for an artist who has navigated both extraordinary success and personal challenges, including his ongoing battle with inclusion body myositis, a degenerative muscle condition he publicly revealed in 2019.

Frampton’s legacy is firmly anchored by Frampton Comes Alive!, the 1976 live album that became one of the biggest-selling releases of all time, moving close to 20 million copies worldwide. That record transformed him into a global superstar and remains a benchmark for live rock recordings. Earlier this year, he marked its 50th anniversary with a special Vinylphyle edition, sourced from the original production masters and pressed as a premium collector’s release.

Beyond that landmark, Frampton’s career is studded with accolades. He won a Grammy Award in 2007 for Fingerprints, was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2014, and received the Les Paul Innovation Award in 2019. In 2024, he was formally inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, cementing his place among the most influential guitarists in modern music.

His creative output has remained consistent even in recent years. In 2023, he released Frampton@50, a curated vinyl box set revisiting his early 1970s catalogue, alongside a live album recorded at London’s Royal Albert Hall. These releases reaffirmed both his historical significance and his continued relevance as a performer.

With Carry The Light, Frampton returns to songwriting with renewed purpose. The involvement of Julian Frampton introduces a fresh perspective, while the roster of guest artists reflects the deep respect he commands across generations of musicians. The result is an album positioned not as a retrospective exercise, but as a living, evolving statement from an artist still engaged with his craft.

Carry The Light will be released across multiple formats, including CD, 180-gram yellow vinyl and digital editions in stereo, high-resolution audio and Dolby Atmos. A limited-edition vinyl pressing, featuring premium packaging and numbering, will also be made available through select outlets.

Peter Frampton – Carry The Light Tracklisting

Carry The Light

Buried Treasure (feat. Benmont Tench)

I’m Sorry Elle (feat. Graham Nash)

Breaking The Mold (feat. Sheryl Crow)

I Can’t Let It Be

Lions At The Gate (feat. Tom Morello)

Islamorada (feat. H.E.R.)

Can You Take Me There (feat. Bill Evans)

Tinderbox (feat. Bill Evans)

At The End Of The Day

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