Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons Push Australian Tour To March 2026 After Line-Up Change - Noise11.com

Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons have pushed their long-awaited Australian tour back to March 2026 following the sudden departure of frontman Joel Peters.

The band thanked Peters for his work and wished him the best in his future endeavours. With the unexpected change, Campbell said there was simply no way to bring in a replacement at short notice and be ready for the September shows.

“All tickets remain valid for the new dates,” the band confirmed, assuring Australian fans that the rescheduled run will deliver the “unforgettable Rock ’n’ Roll experience” they’ve come to expect from the Motörhead legend and his sons.

While Australia will have to wait, all remaining UK and European shows for 2025 will go ahead as planned.

Phil Campbell, who carved his place in rock history as Motörhead’s guitarist from 1984 until Lemmy’s death in 2015, wasted little time after Motörhead ended before forming Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons. Speaking to Noise11 about the origins of the group, Campbell recalled, “When Motörhead stopped, I wasn’t ready to stop playing. I thought, why not do something with my lads? We’d already played a few jams at home, so it felt natural.”

That “jam at home” became the foundation of a band featuring Campbell’s three sons Todd, Dane and Tyla. What started as a loose project quickly turned into a serious outfit. “We did a local gig for a bit of fun, and the response was overwhelming,” Campbell said. “That’s when I realised this could be something more than just us mucking about in a garage.”

The band introduced itself with a self-titled EP in 2016, followed by the full-length The Age of Absurdity in 2018. That debut earned them Best Debut Album at the Metal Hammer Awards, cementing their reputation as more than a family side project. “It was surreal to win that award,” Campbell told Noise11. “We just wanted to make honest rock music. To have it recognised like that was special.”

Since then, Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons have built a loyal following across Europe’s biggest festivals — Download, Hellfest, and Wacken — while constantly touring to prove their staying power.

Australian fans will now have to wait a few more months, but Campbell promises the shows will be worth it. “We’ve always had a soft spot for Australia,” he said. “It’s a long way from Wales, but every time we’ve been, the crowds have been insane. We can’t wait to come back.”

Watch the Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons interview:

Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons – March 2026 Australian Tour

Friday 6 March – Brisbane, The Triffid

Saturday 7 March – Sydney, Manning Bar

Sunday 8 March – Melbourne, Max Watts

Tuesday 10 March – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Wednesday 11 March – Perth, The Rosemount

Tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates and are available via The Phoenix.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)